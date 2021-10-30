Oddsmakers give the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) the advantage on Sunday, October 31, 2021 against the New England Patriots (3-4). Los Angeles is favored by 4.5 points. The game's over/under is 49.5.

Odds for Chargers vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 49.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

New England's games have gone over 49.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.8 points lower than the two team's combined 50.3 points per game average.

The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.

The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.8 points per game in 2020, 1.3 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Patriots have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

The Chargers average 4.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Patriots give up (20.0).

When Los Angeles scores more than 20.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Chargers collect 26.9 more yards per game (377.5) than the Patriots give up per contest (350.6).

When Los Angeles piles up more than 350.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Patriots have forced (10).

Patriots stats and trends

New England is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Patriots won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

New England's games this season have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year the Patriots score just 0.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Chargers allow (25.0).

New England is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.0 points.

The Patriots collect just 9.3 fewer yards per game (355.0) than the Chargers allow per contest (364.3).

New England is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 364.3 yards.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (9).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

This season, in three home games, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.

Chargers home games this season average 51.3 total points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

The average total in Patriots away games this season is 41.0 points, 8.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

