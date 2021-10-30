Publish date:
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chargers vs. Patriots
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 49.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.
- New England's games have gone over 49.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 0.8 points lower than the two team's combined 50.3 points per game average.
- The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.
- The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.8 points per game in 2020, 1.3 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Patriots have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Chargers stats and trends
- Los Angeles has four wins against the spread in six games this year.
- Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Chargers average 4.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Patriots give up (20.0).
- When Los Angeles scores more than 20.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Chargers collect 26.9 more yards per game (377.5) than the Patriots give up per contest (350.6).
- When Los Angeles piles up more than 350.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Chargers have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Patriots have forced (10).
Patriots stats and trends
- New England is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Patriots won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- New England's games this season have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year the Patriots score just 0.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Chargers allow (25.0).
- New England is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.0 points.
- The Patriots collect just 9.3 fewer yards per game (355.0) than the Chargers allow per contest (364.3).
- New England is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 364.3 yards.
- The Patriots have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (9).
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- This season, in three home games, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.
- Chargers home games this season average 51.3 total points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
- The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
- The average total in Patriots away games this season is 41.0 points, 8.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
