Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Rams vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in seven of nine games this season.
- Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 3.0 points higher than the combined 43.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 49.9 points per game, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2020, 4.4 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- In Los Angeles' seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Rams put up just 0.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Texans give up (29.0).
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 29.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Rams average only 5.1 more yards per game (397.1), than the Texans allow per matchup (392.0).
- When Los Angeles churns out more than 392.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (9).
Texans stats and trends
- Houston has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This season, the Texans are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 16 points or more.
- Houston's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Texans rack up 13.9 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Rams allow (20.9).
- Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 20.9 points.
- The Texans average 98.8 fewer yards per game (275.1) than the Rams give up per contest (373.9).
- The Texans have turned the ball over 11 times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (12).
Home and road insights
- Houston has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this year.
- This season, in three home games, Houston has gone over the total twice.
- The average total in Texans home games this season is 42.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).
- Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall, away from home.
- In four away games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.
- Rams away games this season average 50.2 total points, 3.7 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
