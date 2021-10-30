The Houston Texans (1-6) are 16-point underdogs as they look to halt their six-game losing streak in a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at NRG Stadium. The game's over/under is set at 46.5.

Odds for Rams vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in seven of nine games this season.

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 3.0 points higher than the combined 43.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.9 points per game, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2020, 4.4 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Rams put up just 0.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Texans give up (29.0).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 29.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Rams average only 5.1 more yards per game (397.1), than the Texans allow per matchup (392.0).

When Los Angeles churns out more than 392.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (9).

Texans stats and trends

Houston has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Texans are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 16 points or more.

Houston's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Texans rack up 13.9 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Rams allow (20.9).

Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 20.9 points.

The Texans average 98.8 fewer yards per game (275.1) than the Rams give up per contest (373.9).

The Texans have turned the ball over 11 times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (12).

Home and road insights

Houston has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this year.

This season, in three home games, Houston has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Texans home games this season is 42.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall, away from home.

In four away games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.

Rams away games this season average 50.2 total points, 3.7 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

