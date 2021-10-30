Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Houston Texans (1-6) are 16-point underdogs as they look to halt their six-game losing streak in a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at NRG Stadium. The game's over/under is set at 46.5.

Odds for Rams vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in seven of nine games this season.
  • Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in three of seven games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 3.0 points higher than the combined 43.5 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49.9 points per game, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2020, 4.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Los Angeles' seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Rams put up just 0.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Texans give up (29.0).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 29.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Rams average only 5.1 more yards per game (397.1), than the Texans allow per matchup (392.0).
  • When Los Angeles churns out more than 392.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (9).
  • Houston has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • This season, the Texans are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 16 points or more.
  • Houston's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Texans rack up 13.9 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Rams allow (20.9).
  • Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 20.9 points.
  • The Texans average 98.8 fewer yards per game (275.1) than the Rams give up per contest (373.9).
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 11 times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (12).

Home and road insights

  • Houston has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this year.
  • This season, in three home games, Houston has gone over the total twice.
  • The average total in Texans home games this season is 42.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall, away from home.
  • In four away games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.
  • Rams away games this season average 50.2 total points, 3.7 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

