Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Texas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Texas State
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have combined for 58 points or more just once this season.
- So far this season, 57.1% of Texas State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 58.
- The two teams combine to score 55.1 points per game, 2.9 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 55.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 59.0 points, a number 1.0 point higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 57.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 21 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 30.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Bobcats surrender per contest (33.9).
- When Louisiana records more than 33.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns average only 1.4 more yards per game (425.1) than the Bobcats allow per outing (423.7).
- Louisiana is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 423.7 yards.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Bobcats have forced (11).
Texas State Stats and Trends
- In Texas State's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- Texas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This season the Bobcats average 3.0 more points per game (25.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (22.0).
- Texas State is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.0 points.
- The Bobcats collect 354.6 yards per game, 25.4 fewer yards than the 380.0 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.
- When Texas State churns out more than 380.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Bobcats have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Texas State
30.1
Avg. Points Scored
25.0
22.0
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
425.1
Avg. Total Yards
354.6
380.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.7
7
Giveaways
15
7
Takeaways
11