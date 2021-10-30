Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Louisiana vs. Texas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Texas State Bobcats (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 21-point underdogs in a road Sun Belt matchup against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Cajun Field. The over/under is 58.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

  • Louisiana and its opponents have combined for 58 points or more just once this season.
  • So far this season, 57.1% of Texas State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 58.
  • The two teams combine to score 55.1 points per game, 2.9 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 55.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 59.0 points, a number 1.0 point higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 57.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Louisiana has covered the spread twice this season.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 21 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
  • The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 30.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Bobcats surrender per contest (33.9).
  • When Louisiana records more than 33.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns average only 1.4 more yards per game (425.1) than the Bobcats allow per outing (423.7).
  • Louisiana is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 423.7 yards.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Bobcats have forced (11).
  • In Texas State's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • Texas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • This season the Bobcats average 3.0 more points per game (25.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (22.0).
  • Texas State is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.0 points.
  • The Bobcats collect 354.6 yards per game, 25.4 fewer yards than the 380.0 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.
  • When Texas State churns out more than 380.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This year the Bobcats have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (7).
Season Stats

LouisianaStatsTexas State

30.1

Avg. Points Scored

25.0

22.0

Avg. Points Allowed

33.9

425.1

Avg. Total Yards

354.6

380.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

423.7

7

Giveaways

15

7

Takeaways

11