Oddsmakers give the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-5, 0-0 C-USA) the edge when they visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Louisiana Tech is favored by 4.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 is set in the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 52.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points higher than the combined 49.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 64.4 points per game, 11.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 60.7 points, a number 8.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 4.6 points below the 57.1 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more in three chances.

Louisiana Tech has hit the over in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times over seven games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs score 4.8 fewer points per game (26.6) than the Monarchs give up (31.4).

Louisiana Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.4 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 34.8 more yards per game (392.1) than the Monarchs allow per matchup (357.3).

When Louisiana Tech piles up more than 357.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana Tech at SISportsbook.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Monarchs have just two against the spread wins in six games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Old Dominion has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year the Monarchs average 9.9 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Bulldogs surrender (33).

Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 33 points.

The Monarchs average 89.9 fewer yards per game (360) than the Bulldogs give up (449.9).

The Monarchs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Bulldogs have forced (12).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats