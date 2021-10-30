Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New England vs. Los Angeles
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has thrown for 1,779 yards (254.1 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes (174-of-247), with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 45 rushing yards (6.4 ypg) on 13 carries.
- The Patriots, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while running the football 39.8% of the time.
- Jones has thrown 30 passes in the red zone this season, 46.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 216.7 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
- With nine passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Jones put together a 307-yard performance against the Jets last week, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
- He also carried the ball three times for 19 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry on the ground.
- Jones has put up 767 passing yards (255.7 ypg) on 62-of-87 with five touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
59
23.2%
41
390
0
4
13.3%
Kendrick Bourne
28
11.0%
22
350
2
1
3.3%
Nelson Agholor
36
14.2%
19
275
2
5
16.7%
