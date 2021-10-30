Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Mac Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Jones' New England Patriots (3-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) hit the field in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 1,779 yards (254.1 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes (174-of-247), with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 45 rushing yards (6.4 ypg) on 13 carries.

The Patriots, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while running the football 39.8% of the time.

Jones has thrown 30 passes in the red zone this season, 46.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 216.7 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

With nine passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 307-yard performance against the Jets last week, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

He also carried the ball three times for 19 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry on the ground.

Jones has put up 767 passing yards (255.7 ypg) on 62-of-87 with five touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 59 23.2% 41 390 0 4 13.3% Kendrick Bourne 28 11.0% 22 350 2 1 3.3% Nelson Agholor 36 14.2% 19 275 2 5 16.7%

