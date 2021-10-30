Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New England vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Mac Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Jones' New England Patriots (3-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) hit the field in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has thrown for 1,779 yards (254.1 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes (174-of-247), with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 45 rushing yards (6.4 ypg) on 13 carries.
  • The Patriots, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while running the football 39.8% of the time.
  • Jones has thrown 30 passes in the red zone this season, 46.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 216.7 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With nine passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 307-yard performance against the Jets last week, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • He also carried the ball three times for 19 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Jones has put up 767 passing yards (255.7 ypg) on 62-of-87 with five touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

59

23.2%

41

390

0

4

13.3%

Kendrick Bourne

28

11.0%

22

350

2

1

3.3%

Nelson Agholor

36

14.2%

19

275

2

5

16.7%

Powered By Data Skrive