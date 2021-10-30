Publish date:
Marshall vs. Florida International College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. Florida International
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 64.5 points only two times this year.
- So far this season, 50% of Florida International's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 64.5.
- The two teams combine to score 63.5 points per game, one less than the total in this contest.
- The 59 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.5 fewer than the 64.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 58.5, six points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 5.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 21.5 points or more.
- Marshall's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Thundering Herd put up just 0.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Panthers allow (36.4).
- Marshall is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 36.4 points.
- The Thundering Herd average 20.8 more yards per game (509.7) than the Panthers allow per outing (488.9).
- In games that Marshall amasses more than 488.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times, 15 more than the Panthers' takeaways (4).
Florida International Stats and Trends
- Florida International has covered the spread twice this season.
- Florida International has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).
- The Panthers put up 26.6 points per game, four more than the Thundering Herd give up (22.6).
- Florida International is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 22.6 points.
- The Panthers average 21.4 more yards per game (413.3) than the Thundering Herd allow per contest (391.9).
- When Florida International piles up more than 391.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over nine times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Florida International
36.9
Avg. Points Scored
26.6
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36.4
509.7
Avg. Total Yards
413.3
391.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
488.9
19
Giveaways
9
13
Takeaways
4