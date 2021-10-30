The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) are massive, 21.5-point favorites at home at Joan C. Edwards Stadium against the Florida International Panthers (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both squads have high-powered passing games, with the Thundering Herd fifth in passing yards per game, and the Panthers 14th. An over/under of 64.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Marshall vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 64.5 points only two times this year.

So far this season, 50% of Florida International's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 64.5.

The two teams combine to score 63.5 points per game, one less than the total in this contest.

The 59 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.5 fewer than the 64.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 58.5, six points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 5.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 21.5 points or more.

Marshall's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).

The Thundering Herd put up just 0.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Panthers allow (36.4).

Marshall is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 36.4 points.

The Thundering Herd average 20.8 more yards per game (509.7) than the Panthers allow per outing (488.9).

In games that Marshall amasses more than 488.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times, 15 more than the Panthers' takeaways (4).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has covered the spread twice this season.

Florida International has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).

The Panthers put up 26.6 points per game, four more than the Thundering Herd give up (22.6).

Florida International is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 22.6 points.

The Panthers average 21.4 more yards per game (413.3) than the Thundering Herd allow per contest (391.9).

When Florida International piles up more than 391.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over nine times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats