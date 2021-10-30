In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Marvin Jones Jr. for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) square off in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones' team-leading 343 receiving yards (57.2 per game) have come via 28 receptions (47 targets), and he has three touchdowns.

Jones has been the target of 47 of his team's 216 passing attempts this season, or 21.8% of the target share.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 31.6% of his team's 19 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Seattle

Against the Seahawks, Jones has averaged 99 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 47.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jones, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The Seahawks have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 294.1 yards per game through the air.

The Seahawks have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins in Week 6, Jones was targeted 10 times and picked up 100 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Jones has 11 receptions (on 19 targets) for 149 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 49.7 yards per game.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 47 21.8% 28 343 3 6 31.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 41 19.0% 26 306 0 3 15.8% Dan Arnold 26 - 17 204 0 2 - D.J. Chark 22 10.2% 7 154 2 1 5.3%

