October 30, 2021
BETTING
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Jacksonville vs. Seattle

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Marvin Jones Jr. for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) square off in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones' team-leading 343 receiving yards (57.2 per game) have come via 28 receptions (47 targets), and he has three touchdowns.
  • Jones has been the target of 47 of his team's 216 passing attempts this season, or 21.8% of the target share.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 31.6% of his team's 19 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Against the Seahawks, Jones has averaged 99 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 47.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jones, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 294.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Seahawks have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Dolphins in Week 6, Jones was targeted 10 times and picked up 100 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Jones has 11 receptions (on 19 targets) for 149 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 49.7 yards per game.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

47

21.8%

28

343

3

6

31.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

41

19.0%

26

306

0

3

15.8%

Dan Arnold

26

-

17

204

0

2

-

D.J. Chark

22

10.2%

7

154

2

1

5.3%

Powered By Data Skrive