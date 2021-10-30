Publish date:
Maryland vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maryland vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland's games this season have gone over 48.5 points six of seven times.
- So far this season, 57.1% of Indiana's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 48.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.4 points higher than the combined 48.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 60.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.9 more than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.
- Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 10.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 53.4 points, 4.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Maryland is 3-4-0 this year.
- The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).
- Maryland's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Terrapins score 28.0 points per game, comparable to the 30.7 per outing the Hoosiers give up.
- Maryland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.7 points.
- The Terrapins rack up 421.6 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 362.6 the Hoosiers give up per outing.
- When Maryland churns out more than 362.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (8).
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Indiana has one win against the spread.
- The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Indiana's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Hoosiers put up 20.1 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Terrapins surrender (29.7).
- Indiana is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.7 points.
- The Hoosiers average 309.7 yards per game, 81.9 fewer yards than the 391.6 the Terrapins give up.
- This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times, five more than the Terrapins' takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Indiana
28.0
Avg. Points Scored
20.1
29.7
Avg. Points Allowed
30.7
421.6
Avg. Total Yards
309.7
391.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362.6
13
Giveaways
12
7
Takeaways
8