Big Ten foes square off when the Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Maryland is favored by 5 points. The over/under is 48.5 for the game.

Odds for Maryland vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Maryland's games this season have gone over 48.5 points six of seven times.

So far this season, 57.1% of Indiana's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 48.5.

Saturday's over/under is 0.4 points higher than the combined 48.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 60.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.9 more than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 10.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 53.4 points, 4.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Maryland is 3-4-0 this year.

The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).

Maryland's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Terrapins score 28.0 points per game, comparable to the 30.7 per outing the Hoosiers give up.

Maryland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.7 points.

The Terrapins rack up 421.6 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 362.6 the Hoosiers give up per outing.

When Maryland churns out more than 362.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (8).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Indiana has one win against the spread.

The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Indiana's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Hoosiers put up 20.1 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Terrapins surrender (29.7).

Indiana is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.7 points.

The Hoosiers average 309.7 yards per game, 81.9 fewer yards than the 391.6 the Terrapins give up.

This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times, five more than the Terrapins' takeaways (7).

