Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Ryan has thrown for 1,668 yards (278.0 per game) while completing 166 of 244 passes (68%), with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has added 26 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
- The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.0% of the time while running the football 37.0% of the time.
- Ryan has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 62.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Carolina
- In 10 matchups against the Panthers, Ryan averaged 305.2 passing yards per game, 22.7 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in six of those games against the Panthers.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The 216.4 passing yards the Panthers give up per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Panthers have given up 11 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins last week, Ryan went 25-for-40 (62.5%) for 336 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
- Over his last three games, Ryan has put up 961 passing yards (320.3 per game) while going 83-for-127 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and one interception.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
44
17.8%
31
471
1
8
21.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
36
14.6%
27
296
4
7
18.9%
Calvin Ridley
52
21.1%
31
281
2
10
27.0%
