Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Matt Ryan for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South foes play in Week 8 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Ryan has thrown for 1,668 yards (278.0 per game) while completing 166 of 244 passes (68%), with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has added 26 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per game.

The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.0% of the time while running the football 37.0% of the time.

Ryan has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 62.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Carolina

In 10 matchups against the Panthers, Ryan averaged 305.2 passing yards per game, 22.7 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in six of those games against the Panthers.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The 216.4 passing yards the Panthers give up per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Panthers have given up 11 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins last week, Ryan went 25-for-40 (62.5%) for 336 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

Over his last three games, Ryan has put up 961 passing yards (320.3 per game) while going 83-for-127 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and one interception.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 44 17.8% 31 471 1 8 21.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 36 14.6% 27 296 4 7 18.9% Calvin Ridley 52 21.1% 31 281 2 10 27.0%

