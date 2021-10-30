Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Matt Ryan for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South foes play in Week 8 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Ryan has thrown for 1,668 yards (278.0 per game) while completing 166 of 244 passes (68%), with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has added 26 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
  • The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.0% of the time while running the football 37.0% of the time.
  • Ryan has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 62.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • In 10 matchups against the Panthers, Ryan averaged 305.2 passing yards per game, 22.7 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in six of those games against the Panthers.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The 216.4 passing yards the Panthers give up per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Panthers have given up 11 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Dolphins last week, Ryan went 25-for-40 (62.5%) for 336 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Ryan has put up 961 passing yards (320.3 per game) while going 83-for-127 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and one interception.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

44

17.8%

31

471

1

8

21.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

36

14.6%

27

296

4

7

18.9%

Calvin Ridley

52

21.1%

31

281

2

10

27.0%

