Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. Houston
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Stafford has collected 2,172 passing yards (310.3 per game) while going 167-for-241 (69.3% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has added 24 rushing yards on 20 carries, averaging 3.4 yards per game.
- The Rams have called a pass in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Stafford has thrown 45 passes in the red zone this season, 57.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Houston
- Stafford's 267.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans are 24.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford had one touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Texans.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
- The 260.0 yards per game the Texans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- The Texans have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Stafford completed 68.3% of his pass attempts for 334 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Stafford has put up 950 passing yards (316.7 per game) while connecting on 75 of 106 passes (70.8% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
81
33.3%
56
809
9
15
33.3%
Robert Woods
50
20.6%
35
423
3
9
20.0%
Van Jefferson
33
13.6%
21
304
3
4
8.9%
