Before Matthew Stafford hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) take the field against the Houston Texans (1-6) in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Stafford has collected 2,172 passing yards (310.3 per game) while going 167-for-241 (69.3% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has added 24 rushing yards on 20 carries, averaging 3.4 yards per game.

The Rams have called a pass in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Stafford has thrown 45 passes in the red zone this season, 57.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Houston

Stafford's 267.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans are 24.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford had one touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Texans.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The 260.0 yards per game the Texans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Stafford completed 68.3% of his pass attempts for 334 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Stafford has put up 950 passing yards (316.7 per game) while connecting on 75 of 106 passes (70.8% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 81 33.3% 56 809 9 15 33.3% Robert Woods 50 20.6% 35 423 3 9 20.0% Van Jefferson 33 13.6% 21 304 3 4 8.9%

