October 30, 2021
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. Houston

Author:

Before Matthew Stafford hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) take the field against the Houston Texans (1-6) in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Stafford has collected 2,172 passing yards (310.3 per game) while going 167-for-241 (69.3% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has added 24 rushing yards on 20 carries, averaging 3.4 yards per game.
  • The Rams have called a pass in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
  • Stafford has thrown 45 passes in the red zone this season, 57.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Stafford's 267.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans are 24.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford had one touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Texans.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • The 260.0 yards per game the Texans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Stafford completed 68.3% of his pass attempts for 334 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Stafford has put up 950 passing yards (316.7 per game) while connecting on 75 of 106 passes (70.8% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

81

33.3%

56

809

9

15

33.3%

Robert Woods

50

20.6%

35

423

3

9

20.0%

Van Jefferson

33

13.6%

21

304

3

4

8.9%

