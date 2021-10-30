Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Denver vs. Washington

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Melvin Gordon III ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Gordon and the Denver Broncos (3-4) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (2-5) in Week 8 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gordon's team-high 350 rushing yards (50.0 per game) have come on 78 carries, with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 15 passes for 133 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 78, or 46.7%, of his team's 167 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Broncos, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Against the Football Team, Gordon has racked up 78 rushing yards in his lone career matchup, 78.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gordon ran for a touchdown in that game against the Football Team.
  • Note: Gordon's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The Football Team give up 105.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Football Team are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Gordon rushed eight times for 18 yards.
  • He chipped in with two receptions for 14 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • Over his last three games, Gordon has rushed for 102 yards (34.0 per game) on 27 carries.
  • He's also tacked on seven catches for 46 yards and one touchdown.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Melvin Gordon III

78

46.7%

350

2

13

39.4%

4.5

Javonte Williams

69

41.3%

320

1

10

30.3%

4.6

Teddy Bridgewater

17

10.2%

69

0

7

21.2%

4.1

Damarea Crockett

3

1.8%

7

0

3

9.1%

2.3

