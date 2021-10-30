Publish date:
Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Denver vs. Washington
Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds
Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gordon's team-high 350 rushing yards (50.0 per game) have come on 78 carries, with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 15 passes for 133 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 78, or 46.7%, of his team's 167 rushing attempts this season.
- The Broncos, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Washington
- Against the Football Team, Gordon has racked up 78 rushing yards in his lone career matchup, 78.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gordon ran for a touchdown in that game against the Football Team.
- Note: Gordon's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The Football Team give up 105.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Football Team are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Gordon rushed eight times for 18 yards.
- He chipped in with two receptions for 14 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- Over his last three games, Gordon has rushed for 102 yards (34.0 per game) on 27 carries.
- He's also tacked on seven catches for 46 yards and one touchdown.
Gordon's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Melvin Gordon III
78
46.7%
350
2
13
39.4%
4.5
Javonte Williams
69
41.3%
320
1
10
30.3%
4.6
Teddy Bridgewater
17
10.2%
69
0
7
21.2%
4.1
Damarea Crockett
3
1.8%
7
0
3
9.1%
2.3
