There will be player prop bet markets available for Melvin Gordon III ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Gordon and the Denver Broncos (3-4) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (2-5) in Week 8 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gordon's team-high 350 rushing yards (50.0 per game) have come on 78 carries, with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 15 passes for 133 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 78, or 46.7%, of his team's 167 rushing attempts this season.

The Broncos, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gordon's matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Washington

Against the Football Team, Gordon has racked up 78 rushing yards in his lone career matchup, 78.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gordon ran for a touchdown in that game against the Football Team.

Note: Gordon's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The Football Team give up 105.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Football Team are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Gordon rushed eight times for 18 yards.

He chipped in with two receptions for 14 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Over his last three games, Gordon has rushed for 102 yards (34.0 per game) on 27 carries.

He's also tacked on seven catches for 46 yards and one touchdown.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Melvin Gordon III 78 46.7% 350 2 13 39.4% 4.5 Javonte Williams 69 41.3% 320 1 10 30.3% 4.6 Teddy Bridgewater 17 10.2% 69 0 7 21.2% 4.1 Damarea Crockett 3 1.8% 7 0 3 9.1% 2.3

Powered By Data Skrive