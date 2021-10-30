Publish date:
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pittman's 508 receiving yards (72.6 per game) are tops amongst the Colts. He's been targeted 50 times, and has 35 catches and two touchdowns.
- Pittman has been the target of 22.3% (50 total) of his team's 224 passing attempts this season.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have run 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Pittman is averaging 65.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Titans, 3.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
- Pittman, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Pittman will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (291.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Titans' defense is 17th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the 49ers, Pittman was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 105 yards (26.2 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- Pittman's 12 receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 229 yards (76.3 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
50
22.3%
35
508
2
6
25.0%
Zach Pascal
35
15.6%
21
218
3
9
37.5%
Jonathan Taylor
21
9.4%
18
213
1
1
4.2%
Mo Alie-Cox
21
9.4%
13
177
4
4
16.7%
