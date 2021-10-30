Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

Author:

Before Michael Pittman Jr. hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Pittman's Indianapolis Colts (3-4) and the Tennessee Titans (5-2) play in a Week 8 matchup between AFC South opponents at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittman's 508 receiving yards (72.6 per game) are tops amongst the Colts. He's been targeted 50 times, and has 35 catches and two touchdowns.
  • Pittman has been the target of 22.3% (50 total) of his team's 224 passing attempts this season.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have run 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Pittman is averaging 65.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Titans, 3.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
  • Pittman, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Pittman will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (291.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Titans' defense is 17th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the 49ers, Pittman was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 105 yards (26.2 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
  • Pittman's 12 receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 229 yards (76.3 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

50

22.3%

35

508

2

6

25.0%

Zach Pascal

35

15.6%

21

218

3

9

37.5%

Jonathan Taylor

21

9.4%

18

213

1

1

4.2%

Mo Alie-Cox

21

9.4%

13

177

4

4

16.7%

