Before Michael Pittman Jr. hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Pittman's Indianapolis Colts (3-4) and the Tennessee Titans (5-2) play in a Week 8 matchup between AFC South opponents at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittman's 508 receiving yards (72.6 per game) are tops amongst the Colts. He's been targeted 50 times, and has 35 catches and two touchdowns.

Pittman has been the target of 22.3% (50 total) of his team's 224 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have run 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Pittman is averaging 65.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Titans, 3.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).

Pittman, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Pittman will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (291.0 yards allowed per game).

The Titans' defense is 17th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the 49ers, Pittman was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 105 yards (26.2 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

Pittman's 12 receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 229 yards (76.3 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 50 22.3% 35 508 2 6 25.0% Zach Pascal 35 15.6% 21 218 3 9 37.5% Jonathan Taylor 21 9.4% 18 213 1 1 4.2% Mo Alie-Cox 21 9.4% 13 177 4 4 16.7%

