Publish date:
Michigan vs. Michigan State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Michigan State
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- So far this season, 57.1% of Michigan State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 21.5 points lower than the two team's combined 72 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 17.5 points above the 33 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Wolverines games this season is 52, 1.5 points more than Saturday's total of 50.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 53.4 points, 2.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has six wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- This season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Wolverines put up 37.7 points per game, 19.0 more than the Spartans give up per contest (18.7).
- When Michigan scores more than 18.7 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- The Wolverines collect 36.8 more yards per game (442.9) than the Spartans allow per matchup (406.1).
- When Michigan totals over 406.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over four times this season, eight fewer than the Spartans have forced (12).
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- In Michigan State's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Spartans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4 points or more.
- Michigan State's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Spartans rack up 20.0 more points per game (34.3) than the Wolverines allow (14.3).
- Michigan State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.3 points.
- The Spartans rack up 452.1 yards per game, 153.1 more yards than the 299 the Wolverines give up.
- Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out over 299 yards.
- The Spartans have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Michigan State
37.7
Avg. Points Scored
34.3
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
18.7
442.9
Avg. Total Yards
452.1
299
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
406.1
4
Giveaways
7
10
Takeaways
12