The Paul Bunyan Trophy is on the line when the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) square off on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines are 4-point favorites. An over/under of 50.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Michigan State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.

Saturday's over/under is 21.5 points lower than the two team's combined 72 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 17.5 points above the 33 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Wolverines games this season is 52, 1.5 points more than Saturday's total of 50.5.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 53.4 points, 2.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has six wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Wolverines put up 37.7 points per game, 19.0 more than the Spartans give up per contest (18.7).

When Michigan scores more than 18.7 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Wolverines collect 36.8 more yards per game (442.9) than the Spartans allow per matchup (406.1).

When Michigan totals over 406.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over four times this season, eight fewer than the Spartans have forced (12).

Michigan State Stats and Trends

In Michigan State's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Spartans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Michigan State's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Spartans rack up 20.0 more points per game (34.3) than the Wolverines allow (14.3).

Michigan State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.3 points.

The Spartans rack up 452.1 yards per game, 153.1 more yards than the 299 the Wolverines give up.

Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out over 299 yards.

The Spartans have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats