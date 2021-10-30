The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) are 13.5-point favorites when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The total has been set at 47.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 47.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 43.7 points per game, 3.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 57.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 9.6 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

Blue Raiders games this season feature an average total of 58.3 points, a number 10.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.4 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Blue Raiders have been favored by 13.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Blue Raiders rack up 29.6 points per game, comparable to the 28.4 per outing the Golden Eagles surrender.

When Middle Tennessee scores more than 28.4 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders rack up 349.1 yards per game, only 1.8 fewer than the 350.9 the Golden Eagles give up per outing.

Middle Tennessee is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 350.9 yards.

The Blue Raiders have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Eagles.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Southern Miss has one win against the spread.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this season have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

The Golden Eagles rack up 14.1 points per game, 14.6 fewer than the Blue Raiders surrender (28.7).

The Golden Eagles collect 158.4 fewer yards per game (257.9) than the Blue Raiders give up (416.3).

This season the Golden Eagles have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (20).

Season Stats