October 30, 2021
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mike Davis, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 8 when Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) play the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has run for 214 yards on 66 carries (35.7 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
  • He's also caught 18 passes for 88 yards (14.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 66 of his team's 145 carries this season (45.5%).
  • The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.0% of the time while running the football 37.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Over his two career matchups against them, Davis has averaged seven rushing yards against the Panthers, 7.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Davis has not rushed for a touchdown against the Panthers.
  • Note: Davis' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • Allowing 110.3 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 13th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Panthers are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Davis rushed for 10 yards on four carries.
  • Over his last three games, Davis has piled up 30 carries for 77 yards (25.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also averaged 6.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 20 yards and one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

66

45.5%

214

1

10

45.5%

3.2

Cordarrelle Patterson

55

37.9%

233

2

10

45.5%

4.2

Wayne Gallman

8

5.5%

33

0

0

0.0%

4.1

Matt Ryan

10

6.9%

26

0

2

9.1%

2.6

