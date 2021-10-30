Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mike Davis, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 8 when Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) play the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has run for 214 yards on 66 carries (35.7 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

He's also caught 18 passes for 88 yards (14.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 66 of his team's 145 carries this season (45.5%).

The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.0% of the time while running the football 37.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Carolina

Over his two career matchups against them, Davis has averaged seven rushing yards against the Panthers, 7.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Davis has not rushed for a touchdown against the Panthers.

Note: Davis' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

Allowing 110.3 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 13th-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Panthers are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Davis rushed for 10 yards on four carries.

Over his last three games, Davis has piled up 30 carries for 77 yards (25.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He's also averaged 6.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 20 yards and one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 66 45.5% 214 1 10 45.5% 3.2 Cordarrelle Patterson 55 37.9% 233 2 10 45.5% 4.2 Wayne Gallman 8 5.5% 33 0 0 0.0% 4.1 Matt Ryan 10 6.9% 26 0 2 9.1% 2.6

