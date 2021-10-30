Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans

Author:

Mike Evans has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 8 when Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) take on the New Orleans Saints (4-2) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Evans has caught 37 passes on 59 targets for 496 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 70.9 yards per game.
  • Evans has been the target of 19.1% (59 total) of his team's 309 passing attempts this season.
  • Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.2% passing plays and 34.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In his 11 matchups against the Saints, Evans' 52.5 receiving yards average is 18.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).
  • In 11 matchups versus the Saints, Evans has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The 265.5 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Evans caught six passes for 76 yards and scored three touchdowns while being targeted 10 times.
  • Evans has put up 216 yards over his last three games (72.0 per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 22 targets.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

59

19.1%

37

496

7

11

19.0%

Chris Godwin

57

18.4%

42

520

3

14

24.1%

Antonio Brown

42

13.6%

29

418

4

3

5.2%

Leonard Fournette

34

11.0%

27

222

0

6

10.3%

Powered By Data Skrive