Publish date:
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Evans has caught 37 passes on 59 targets for 496 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 70.9 yards per game.
- Evans has been the target of 19.1% (59 total) of his team's 309 passing attempts this season.
- Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.2% passing plays and 34.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In his 11 matchups against the Saints, Evans' 52.5 receiving yards average is 18.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).
- In 11 matchups versus the Saints, Evans has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The 265.5 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bears, Evans caught six passes for 76 yards and scored three touchdowns while being targeted 10 times.
- Evans has put up 216 yards over his last three games (72.0 per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 22 targets.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
59
19.1%
37
496
7
11
19.0%
Chris Godwin
57
18.4%
42
520
3
14
24.1%
Antonio Brown
42
13.6%
29
418
4
3
5.2%
Leonard Fournette
34
11.0%
27
222
0
6
10.3%
