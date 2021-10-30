Mike Evans has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 8 when Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) take on the New Orleans Saints (4-2) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Evans has caught 37 passes on 59 targets for 496 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 70.9 yards per game.

Evans has been the target of 19.1% (59 total) of his team's 309 passing attempts this season.

Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.2% passing plays and 34.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In his 11 matchups against the Saints, Evans' 52.5 receiving yards average is 18.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).

In 11 matchups versus the Saints, Evans has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The 265.5 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Saints' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Evans caught six passes for 76 yards and scored three touchdowns while being targeted 10 times.

Evans has put up 216 yards over his last three games (72.0 per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 22 targets.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 59 19.1% 37 496 7 11 19.0% Chris Godwin 57 18.4% 42 520 3 14 24.1% Antonio Brown 42 13.6% 29 418 4 3 5.2% Leonard Fournette 34 11.0% 27 222 0 6 10.3%

