Publish date:
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki has 37 catches (51 targets) and a team-high 427 receiving yards (61.0 ypg) plus two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 18.4% of the 277 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 8.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 65.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Gesicki is averaging 42.1 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Bills, 3.4 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (45.5).
- Gesicki has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bills once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Bills are conceding 192.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
- With five passing TDs conceded this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Gesicki caught seven passes for 85 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted eight times.
- Gesicki hauled in 243 yards (on 19 catches) with one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 24 times, and averaged 81.0 yards per game.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
51
18.4%
37
427
2
2
8.0%
Jaylen Waddle
57
20.6%
44
384
3
5
20.0%
DeVante Parker
32
11.6%
17
242
1
2
8.0%
Myles Gaskin
36
13.0%
28
146
3
5
20.0%
