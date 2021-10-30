There will be player prop bet markets available for Mike Gesicki before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 8 when Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (1-6) take on the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki has 37 catches (51 targets) and a team-high 427 receiving yards (61.0 ypg) plus two touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.4% of the 277 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 8.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 65.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Gesicki is averaging 42.1 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Bills, 3.4 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (45.5).

Gesicki has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bills once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Bills are conceding 192.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.

With five passing TDs conceded this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Gesicki caught seven passes for 85 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted eight times.

Gesicki hauled in 243 yards (on 19 catches) with one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 24 times, and averaged 81.0 yards per game.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 51 18.4% 37 427 2 2 8.0% Jaylen Waddle 57 20.6% 44 384 3 5 20.0% DeVante Parker 32 11.6% 17 242 1 2 8.0% Myles Gaskin 36 13.0% 28 146 3 5 20.0%

Powered By Data Skrive