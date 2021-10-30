Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. New England

Author:

Before Mike Williams hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Williams and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) square off against the New England Patriots (3-4) in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has been targeted 56 times and has 33 catches, leading the Chargers with 498 yards (83.0 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns this season.
  • Williams has been the target of 56 of his team's 247 passing attempts this season, or 22.7% of the target share.
  • Williams has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have thrown the football in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New England

  • Williams has averaged 39.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Patriots, 35.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Williams has not caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots.
  • This week Williams will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 outing against the Ravens, Williams was targeted five times, picking up 27 yards on two receptions.
  • Williams' 11 receptions (25 targets) have netted him 203 yards (67.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

56

22.7%

33

498

6

5

16.7%

Keenan Allen

58

23.5%

39

419

1

9

30.0%

Austin Ekeler

32

13.0%

27

242

3

4

13.3%

Jared Cook

33

13.4%

21

235

2

5

16.7%

