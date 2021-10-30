Publish date:
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. New England
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has been targeted 56 times and has 33 catches, leading the Chargers with 498 yards (83.0 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns this season.
- Williams has been the target of 56 of his team's 247 passing attempts this season, or 22.7% of the target share.
- Williams has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have thrown the football in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New England
- Williams has averaged 39.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Patriots, 35.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Williams has not caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots.
- This week Williams will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 outing against the Ravens, Williams was targeted five times, picking up 27 yards on two receptions.
- Williams' 11 receptions (25 targets) have netted him 203 yards (67.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
56
22.7%
33
498
6
5
16.7%
Keenan Allen
58
23.5%
39
419
1
9
30.0%
Austin Ekeler
32
13.0%
27
242
3
4
13.3%
Jared Cook
33
13.4%
21
235
2
5
16.7%
