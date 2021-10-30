Before Mike Williams hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Williams and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) square off against the New England Patriots (3-4) in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has been targeted 56 times and has 33 catches, leading the Chargers with 498 yards (83.0 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns this season.

Williams has been the target of 56 of his team's 247 passing attempts this season, or 22.7% of the target share.

Williams has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have thrown the football in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New England

Williams has averaged 39.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Patriots, 35.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Williams has not caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots.

This week Williams will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 outing against the Ravens, Williams was targeted five times, picking up 27 yards on two receptions.

Williams' 11 receptions (25 targets) have netted him 203 yards (67.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 56 22.7% 33 498 6 5 16.7% Keenan Allen 58 23.5% 39 419 1 9 30.0% Austin Ekeler 32 13.0% 27 242 3 4 13.3% Jared Cook 33 13.4% 21 235 2 5 16.7%

