Publish date:
Minnesota vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Minnesota vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- Northwestern's games have gone over 43.5 points in three of seven chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 46.3 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 1.2 points fewer than the 44.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 9.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 4.5 points below the 48 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Minnesota is 4-3-0 this season.
- The Golden Gophers have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Golden Gophers put up just 1.5 more points per game (26.6) than the Wildcats give up (25.1).
- When Minnesota puts up more than 25.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers collect 359.7 yards per game, 57.7 fewer yards than the 417.4 the Wildcats allow per matchup.
- Minnesota is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 417.4 yards.
- The Golden Gophers have seven giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 11 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Northwestern has two wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.
- Northwestern's games this season have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats put up just 0.1 more points per game (19.7) than the Golden Gophers give up (19.6).
- Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 19.6 points.
- The Wildcats collect 41 more yards per game (353) than the Golden Gophers allow per outing (312).
- Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 312 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Northwestern
26.6
Avg. Points Scored
19.7
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
25.1
359.7
Avg. Total Yards
353
312
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
417.4
7
Giveaways
11
10
Takeaways
11