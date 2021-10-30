The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Ryan Field. Northwestern is a 7.5-point underdog. The total is 43.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

Northwestern's games have gone over 43.5 points in three of seven chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 46.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 1.2 points fewer than the 44.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 9.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 4.5 points below the 48 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 4-3-0 this season.

The Golden Gophers have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Golden Gophers put up just 1.5 more points per game (26.6) than the Wildcats give up (25.1).

When Minnesota puts up more than 25.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers collect 359.7 yards per game, 57.7 fewer yards than the 417.4 the Wildcats allow per matchup.

Minnesota is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 417.4 yards.

The Golden Gophers have seven giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 11 takeaways .

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Northwestern has two wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.

Northwestern's games this season have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Wildcats put up just 0.1 more points per game (19.7) than the Golden Gophers give up (19.6).

Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 19.6 points.

The Wildcats collect 41 more yards per game (353) than the Golden Gophers allow per outing (312).

Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 312 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats