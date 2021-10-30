Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Minnesota vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Ryan Field. Northwestern is a 7.5-point underdog. The total is 43.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
  • Northwestern's games have gone over 43.5 points in three of seven chances this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 46.3 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.2 points fewer than the 44.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 9.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 4.5 points below the 48 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
  • Against the spread, Minnesota is 4-3-0 this season.
  • The Golden Gophers have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Golden Gophers put up just 1.5 more points per game (26.6) than the Wildcats give up (25.1).
  • When Minnesota puts up more than 25.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Golden Gophers collect 359.7 yards per game, 57.7 fewer yards than the 417.4 the Wildcats allow per matchup.
  • Minnesota is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 417.4 yards.
  • The Golden Gophers have seven giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 11 takeaways .
  • Thus far this year Northwestern has two wins against the spread.
  • The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.
  • Northwestern's games this season have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Wildcats put up just 0.1 more points per game (19.7) than the Golden Gophers give up (19.6).
  • Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 19.6 points.
  • The Wildcats collect 41 more yards per game (353) than the Golden Gophers allow per outing (312).
  • Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 312 yards.
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats

MinnesotaStatsNorthwestern

26.6

Avg. Points Scored

19.7

19.6

Avg. Points Allowed

25.1

359.7

Avg. Total Yards

353

312

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

417.4

7

Giveaways

11

10

Takeaways

11