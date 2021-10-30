Publish date:
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Missouri's games this season have gone over 62.5 points five of seven times.
- Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 14.8 points higher than the combined 47.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 10 points under the 72.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Tigers games have an average total of 61.2 points this season, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 9.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 16.5 points or more.
- Missouri's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).
- The Tigers average 34.4 points per game, comparable to the 35.4 per contest the Commodores surrender.
- Missouri is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35.4 points.
- The Tigers average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (447.1) than the Commodores allow per contest (458.9).
- When Missouri churns out more than 458.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Commodores have takeaways (12).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Commodores have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 16.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This season the Commodores score 23.8 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Tigers give up (37.1).
- The Commodores average 197.7 fewer yards per game (291.4) than the Tigers give up (489.1).
- This year the Commodores have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Missouri
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
13.3
37.1
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
447.1
Avg. Total Yards
291.4
489.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
458.9
7
Giveaways
15
10
Takeaways
12