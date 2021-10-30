Oddsmakers massively favor the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 0-0 SEC) when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between SEC foes at Vanderbilt Stadium. Missouri is favored by 16.5 points. The point total is set at 62.5.

Odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Missouri's games this season have gone over 62.5 points five of seven times.

Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 14.8 points higher than the combined 47.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 10 points under the 72.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Tigers games have an average total of 61.2 points this season, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 9.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 16.5 points or more.

Missouri's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

The Tigers average 34.4 points per game, comparable to the 35.4 per contest the Commodores surrender.

Missouri is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35.4 points.

The Tigers average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (447.1) than the Commodores allow per contest (458.9).

When Missouri churns out more than 458.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Tigers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Commodores have takeaways (12).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Commodores have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 16.5 points or more (in four chances).

Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This season the Commodores score 23.8 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Tigers give up (37.1).

The Commodores average 197.7 fewer yards per game (291.4) than the Tigers give up (489.1).

This year the Commodores have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (10).

Season Stats