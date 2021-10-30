Oddsmakers have listed player props for Mo Alie-Cox ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Alie-Cox and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Alie-Cox's stat line this year shows 13 catches for 177 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 25.3 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 21 times.

Alie-Cox has been the target of 21 of his team's 224 passing attempts this season, or 9.4% of the target share.

Alie-Cox (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have thrown the ball in 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Alie-Cox's matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Alie-Cox has averaged 10.4 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 11.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Alie-Cox, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Alie-Cox will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (291.0 yards allowed per game).

With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Alie-Cox was targeted three times and racked up 25 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Alie-Cox has put up 103 yards in his last three games (34.3 per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in seven passes on 10 targets.

Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mo Alie-Cox 21 9.4% 13 177 4 4 16.7% Michael Pittman Jr. 50 22.3% 35 508 2 6 25.0% Zach Pascal 35 15.6% 21 218 3 9 37.5% Jonathan Taylor 21 9.4% 18 213 1 1 4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive