October 30, 2021
Mo Alie-Cox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

Oddsmakers have listed player props for Mo Alie-Cox ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Alie-Cox and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Alie-Cox's stat line this year shows 13 catches for 177 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 25.3 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 21 times.
  • Alie-Cox has been the target of 21 of his team's 224 passing attempts this season, or 9.4% of the target share.
  • Alie-Cox (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Alie-Cox has averaged 10.4 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 11.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Alie-Cox, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Alie-Cox will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (291.0 yards allowed per game).
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Alie-Cox was targeted three times and racked up 25 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Alie-Cox has put up 103 yards in his last three games (34.3 per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in seven passes on 10 targets.

Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mo Alie-Cox

21

9.4%

13

177

4

4

16.7%

Michael Pittman Jr.

50

22.3%

35

508

2

6

25.0%

Zach Pascal

35

15.6%

21

218

3

9

37.5%

Jonathan Taylor

21

9.4%

18

213

1

1

4.2%

