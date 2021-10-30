Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo

Author:

Before Myles Gaskin hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC East rivals square off in Week 8 when Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (1-6) take on the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 243 yards (34.7 per game).
  • And he has caught 28 passes for 146 yards (20.9 per game) with three TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 144 times this season, and he's handled 54 of those attempts (37.5%).
  • The Dolphins have run 65.8% passing plays and 34.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gaskin's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Gaskin's 18.2 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Bills are 19.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gaskin, in five matchups versus the Bills, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Bills allow 89.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Dolphins are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (five this season).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Falcons, Gaskin racked up 67 yards on 15 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry).
  • He racked up 10 yards on four receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • During his last three games, Gaskin has rushed for 101 yards (33.7 per game) on 25 carries.
  • He's also caught 16 passes for 89 yards (29.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

54

37.5%

243

0

9

34.6%

4.5

Malcolm Brown

33

22.9%

125

1

7

26.9%

3.8

Salvon Ahmed

28

19.4%

75

0

3

11.5%

2.7

Jacoby Brissett

16

11.1%

57

1

3

11.5%

3.6

Powered By Data Skrive