Before Myles Gaskin hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC East rivals square off in Week 8 when Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (1-6) take on the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 243 yards (34.7 per game).

And he has caught 28 passes for 146 yards (20.9 per game) with three TDs.

His team has run the ball 144 times this season, and he's handled 54 of those attempts (37.5%).

The Dolphins have run 65.8% passing plays and 34.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gaskin's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Gaskin's 18.2 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Bills are 19.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gaskin, in five matchups versus the Bills, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Bills allow 89.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.

The Dolphins are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (five this season).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Falcons, Gaskin racked up 67 yards on 15 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry).

He racked up 10 yards on four receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

During his last three games, Gaskin has rushed for 101 yards (33.7 per game) on 25 carries.

He's also caught 16 passes for 89 yards (29.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 54 37.5% 243 0 9 34.6% 4.5 Malcolm Brown 33 22.9% 125 1 7 26.9% 3.8 Salvon Ahmed 28 19.4% 75 0 3 11.5% 2.7 Jacoby Brissett 16 11.1% 57 1 3 11.5% 3.6

Powered By Data Skrive