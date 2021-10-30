Publish date:
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 243 yards (34.7 per game).
- And he has caught 28 passes for 146 yards (20.9 per game) with three TDs.
- His team has run the ball 144 times this season, and he's handled 54 of those attempts (37.5%).
- The Dolphins have run 65.8% passing plays and 34.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Gaskin's 18.2 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Bills are 19.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gaskin, in five matchups versus the Bills, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Bills allow 89.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
- The Dolphins are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (five this season).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Falcons, Gaskin racked up 67 yards on 15 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry).
- He racked up 10 yards on four receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- During his last three games, Gaskin has rushed for 101 yards (33.7 per game) on 25 carries.
- He's also caught 16 passes for 89 yards (29.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
54
37.5%
243
0
9
34.6%
4.5
Malcolm Brown
33
22.9%
125
1
7
26.9%
3.8
Salvon Ahmed
28
19.4%
75
0
3
11.5%
2.7
Jacoby Brissett
16
11.1%
57
1
3
11.5%
3.6
