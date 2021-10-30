Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Najee Harris before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals take the field in Week 8 when Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has rushed 102 times for a team-high 388 yards (64.7 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 34 passes for 244 yards (40.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 102, or 77.9%, of his team's 131 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Steelers, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 64.2% of the time while running the football 35.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Browns are third in the league, giving up 81.1 yards per game.
  • This year the Browns have given up five rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In Week 6 against the Seahawks, Harris ran for 81 yards on 24 carries.
  • He also reeled in six passes for 46 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • Harris has totaled 265 rushing yards on 62 carries (88.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He also has 14 catches for 95 yards (31.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

102

77.9%

388

2

11

73.3%

3.8

Diontae Johnson

1

0.8%

25

0

0

0.0%

25.0

Chase Claypool

2

1.5%

22

0

0

0.0%

11.0

Benny Snell Jr.

8

6.1%

21

0

0

0.0%

2.6

