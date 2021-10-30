There will be player prop bets available for Najee Harris before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals take the field in Week 8 when Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has rushed 102 times for a team-high 388 yards (64.7 per game), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 34 passes for 244 yards (40.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 102, or 77.9%, of his team's 131 rushing attempts this season.

The Steelers, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 64.2% of the time while running the football 35.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In terms of defending against the run, the Browns are third in the league, giving up 81.1 yards per game.

This year the Browns have given up five rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In Week 6 against the Seahawks, Harris ran for 81 yards on 24 carries.

He also reeled in six passes for 46 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

Harris has totaled 265 rushing yards on 62 carries (88.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.

He also has 14 catches for 95 yards (31.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 102 77.9% 388 2 11 73.3% 3.8 Diontae Johnson 1 0.8% 25 0 0 0.0% 25.0 Chase Claypool 2 1.5% 22 0 0 0.0% 11.0 Benny Snell Jr. 8 6.1% 21 0 0 0.0% 2.6

Powered By Data Skrive