The NC State Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between ACC rivals at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. Louisville is a 6.5-point underdog. This game has an over/under of 56 points.

Odds for NC State vs. Louisville

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have combined for 56 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.

Louisville's games have gone over 56 points in three of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.7, is 7.7 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 43.7 points per game, 12.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 52.8, 3.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56 .

The 56-point over/under for this game is 7.6 points below the 63.6 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

In NC State's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolf Pack have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

NC State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This year, the Wolf Pack score five more points per game (32) than the Cardinals give up (27).

NC State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 424.4 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 423.1 the Cardinals give up per outing.

NC State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 423.1 yards.

This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (11).

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Cardinals average 31.7 points per game, 15 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (16.7).

Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team records more than 16.7 points.

The Cardinals rack up 450.7 yards per game, 138.1 more yards than the 312.6 the Wolf Pack give up.

In games that Louisville totals more than 312.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (8) this season.

