Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NC State vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The NC State Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between ACC rivals at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. Louisville is a 6.5-point underdog. This game has an over/under of 56 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for NC State vs. Louisville

Over/Under Insights

  • NC State and its opponents have combined for 56 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.
  • Louisville's games have gone over 56 points in three of six chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.7, is 7.7 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 43.7 points per game, 12.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 52.8, 3.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56 .
  • The 56-point over/under for this game is 7.6 points below the 63.6 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.
  • In NC State's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Wolf Pack have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
  • NC State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
  • This year, the Wolf Pack score five more points per game (32) than the Cardinals give up (27).
  • NC State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27 points.
  • The Wolf Pack collect 424.4 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 423.1 the Cardinals give up per outing.
  • NC State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 423.1 yards.
  • This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (11).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.
  • Louisville has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
  • Louisville's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Cardinals average 31.7 points per game, 15 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (16.7).
  • Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team records more than 16.7 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up 450.7 yards per game, 138.1 more yards than the 312.6 the Wolf Pack give up.
  • In games that Louisville totals more than 312.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

NC StateStatsLouisville

32

Avg. Points Scored

31.7

16.7

Avg. Points Allowed

27

424.4

Avg. Total Yards

450.7

312.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

423.1

6

Giveaways

11

8

Takeaways

11