NC State vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for NC State vs. Louisville
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have combined for 56 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.
- Louisville's games have gone over 56 points in three of six chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.7, is 7.7 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 43.7 points per game, 12.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 52.8, 3.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56 .
- The 56-point over/under for this game is 7.6 points below the 63.6 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.
NC State Stats and Trends
- In NC State's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- NC State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- This year, the Wolf Pack score five more points per game (32) than the Cardinals give up (27).
- NC State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27 points.
- The Wolf Pack collect 424.4 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 423.1 the Cardinals give up per outing.
- NC State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 423.1 yards.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (11).
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Louisville's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cardinals average 31.7 points per game, 15 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (16.7).
- Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team records more than 16.7 points.
- The Cardinals rack up 450.7 yards per game, 138.1 more yards than the 312.6 the Wolf Pack give up.
- In games that Louisville totals more than 312.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Louisville
32
Avg. Points Scored
31.7
16.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27
424.4
Avg. Total Yards
450.7
312.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.1
6
Giveaways
11
8
Takeaways
11