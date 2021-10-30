The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten), who have college football's 25th-ranked scoring defense, meet the Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and their ninth-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cornhuskers are 7.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 53.5.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53.5 points only twice this season.

Purdue and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 53.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 0.6 points higher than the combined 52.9 PPG average of the two teams.

The 35.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.8 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.

The Cornhuskers and their opponents have scored an average of 53.9 points per game in 2021, 0.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.5 over/under in this game is 1.5 points higher than the 52 average total in Boilermakers games this season.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Cornhuskers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Nebraska's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Cornhuskers put up 14.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Boilermakers give up (16.3).

Nebraska is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.3 points.

The Cornhuskers collect 177.2 more yards per game (478.8) than the Boilermakers give up per outing (301.6).

In games that Nebraska piles up over 301.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Purdue Stats and Trends

In Purdue's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Purdue's games this season have gone over the point total one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Boilermakers average 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 19.4 the Cornhuskers surrender.

Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.4 points.

The Boilermakers collect 392 yards per game, 43.6 more yards than the 348.4 the Cornhuskers allow.

Purdue is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 348.4 yards.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats