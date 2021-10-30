Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Nebraska vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten), who have college football's 25th-ranked scoring defense, meet the Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and their ninth-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cornhuskers are 7.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 53.5.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

  • Nebraska has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53.5 points only twice this season.
  • Purdue and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 53.5 points in a game this season.
  • Saturday's total is 0.6 points higher than the combined 52.9 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 35.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.8 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Cornhuskers and their opponents have scored an average of 53.9 points per game in 2021, 0.4 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 53.5 over/under in this game is 1.5 points higher than the 52 average total in Boilermakers games this season.
  • Nebraska has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Cornhuskers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
  • Nebraska's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Cornhuskers put up 14.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Boilermakers give up (16.3).
  • Nebraska is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.3 points.
  • The Cornhuskers collect 177.2 more yards per game (478.8) than the Boilermakers give up per outing (301.6).
  • In games that Nebraska piles up over 301.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
  • The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • In Purdue's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Purdue's games this season have gone over the point total one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).
  • The Boilermakers average 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 19.4 the Cornhuskers surrender.
  • Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.4 points.
  • The Boilermakers collect 392 yards per game, 43.6 more yards than the 348.4 the Cornhuskers allow.
  • Purdue is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 348.4 yards.
  • The Boilermakers have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats

NebraskaStatsPurdue

30.8

Avg. Points Scored

22.1

19.4

Avg. Points Allowed

16.3

478.8

Avg. Total Yards

392

348.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

301.6

9

Giveaways

12

10

Takeaways

8