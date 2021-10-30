Publish date:
Nebraska vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nebraska vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Nebraska has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53.5 points only twice this season.
- Purdue and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 53.5 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's total is 0.6 points higher than the combined 52.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 35.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.8 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Cornhuskers and their opponents have scored an average of 53.9 points per game in 2021, 0.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 53.5 over/under in this game is 1.5 points higher than the 52 average total in Boilermakers games this season.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Cornhuskers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
- Nebraska's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Cornhuskers put up 14.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Boilermakers give up (16.3).
- Nebraska is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.3 points.
- The Cornhuskers collect 177.2 more yards per game (478.8) than the Boilermakers give up per outing (301.6).
- In games that Nebraska piles up over 301.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
- The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- In Purdue's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Purdue's games this season have gone over the point total one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).
- The Boilermakers average 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 19.4 the Cornhuskers surrender.
- Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.4 points.
- The Boilermakers collect 392 yards per game, 43.6 more yards than the 348.4 the Cornhuskers allow.
- Purdue is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 348.4 yards.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Nebraska
|Stats
|Purdue
30.8
Avg. Points Scored
22.1
19.4
Avg. Points Allowed
16.3
478.8
Avg. Total Yards
392
348.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
301.6
9
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
8