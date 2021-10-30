Nick Chubb has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 8 when Chubb's Cleveland Browns (4-3) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb has rushed for a team-leading 523 yards on 90 attempts (74.7 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He also averages 5.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing five passes for 35 yards.

He has handled 90, or 39.6%, of his team's 227 rushing attempts this season.

The Browns have run 47.9% passing plays and 52.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Chubb has averaged 70 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Steelers, 16.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Chubb, in six matchups versus the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Chubb will go up against a Steelers squad that allows 107.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.

The Browns are up against the NFL's top defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (two this year).

Recent Performances

Chubb did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Broncos.

Chubb has 161 yards on 21 carries (53.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 90 39.6% 523 4 22 40.7% 5.8 Kareem Hunt 69 30.4% 361 5 15 27.8% 5.2 D'Ernest Johnson 25 11.0% 157 1 5 9.3% 6.3 Baker Mayfield 20 8.8% 75 1 3 5.6% 3.8

