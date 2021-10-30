Publish date:
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chubb has rushed for a team-leading 523 yards on 90 attempts (74.7 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He also averages 5.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing five passes for 35 yards.
- He has handled 90, or 39.6%, of his team's 227 rushing attempts this season.
- The Browns have run 47.9% passing plays and 52.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Chubb has averaged 70 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Steelers, 16.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Chubb, in six matchups versus the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Chubb will go up against a Steelers squad that allows 107.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.
- The Browns are up against the NFL's top defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (two this year).
Recent Performances
- Chubb did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Broncos.
- Chubb has 161 yards on 21 carries (53.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
90
39.6%
523
4
22
40.7%
5.8
Kareem Hunt
69
30.4%
361
5
15
27.8%
5.2
D'Ernest Johnson
25
11.0%
157
1
5
9.3%
6.3
Baker Mayfield
20
8.8%
75
1
3
5.6%
3.8
