Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Nick Chubb has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 8 when Chubb's Cleveland Browns (4-3) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chubb has rushed for a team-leading 523 yards on 90 attempts (74.7 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 5.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing five passes for 35 yards.
  • He has handled 90, or 39.6%, of his team's 227 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Browns have run 47.9% passing plays and 52.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chubb's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Chubb has averaged 70 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Steelers, 16.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Chubb, in six matchups versus the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Chubb will go up against a Steelers squad that allows 107.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Browns are up against the NFL's top defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (two this year).

Recent Performances

  • Chubb did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Broncos.
  • Chubb has 161 yards on 21 carries (53.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

90

39.6%

523

4

22

40.7%

5.8

Kareem Hunt

69

30.4%

361

5

15

27.8%

5.2

D'Ernest Johnson

25

11.0%

157

1

5

9.3%

6.3

Baker Mayfield

20

8.8%

75

1

3

5.6%

3.8

Powered By Data Skrive