The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3) will try to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 as 3.5-point underdogs. The game's point total is set at 62.5.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have scored at least 62.5 points or more only one time this season.

North Carolina's games have gone over 62.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 67.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 52 points per game, 10.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Fighting Irish games have an average total of 52.9 points this season, 9.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.3 PPG average total in Tar Heels games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Notre Dame is 4-3-0 this season.

This season, the Fighting Irish have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Fighting Irish rack up 31.0 points per game, comparable to the 28.9 per outing the Tar Heels surrender.

When Notre Dame scores more than 28.9 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish average just 9.0 fewer yards per game (370.0) than the Tar Heels allow per outing (379.0).

Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 379.0 yards.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Tar Heels have forced a turnover (10) this season.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

North Carolina's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Tar Heels rack up 13.8 more points per game (36.9) than the Fighting Irish surrender (23.1).

When North Carolina scores more than 23.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Tar Heels average 471.3 yards per game, 101.0 more yards than the 370.3 the Fighting Irish allow.

When North Carolina picks up over 370.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year the Tar Heels have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (16).

Season Stats