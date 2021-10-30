The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the sixth-ranked passing attack will play the No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 15th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Buckeyes are heavily favored by 19.5 points in the outing. The over/under is set at 61 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61 points in all seven games this season.

Penn State and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 61 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to score 76.2 points per game, 15.2 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 33.3 points per game, 27.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Buckeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 63.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 61 total in this game is 10.4 points above the 50.6 average total in Nittany Lions games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has five wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Buckeyes have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

The Buckeyes put up 34.6 more points per game (49.3) than the Nittany Lions give up (14.7).

Ohio State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 14.7 points.

The Buckeyes average 234.9 more yards per game (559.3) than the Nittany Lions give up per outing (324.4).

When Ohio State totals over 324.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have five giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 13 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year the Nittany Lions put up 8.3 more points per game (26.9) than the Buckeyes allow (18.6).

Penn State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 18.6 points.

The Nittany Lions average 373.9 yards per game, 23.5 more yards than the 350.4 the Buckeyes give up.

In games that Penn State amasses over 350.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over seven times, four fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats