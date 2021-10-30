The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0, 0-0 Big 12) are 19-point favorites when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The over/under is set at 66.5 for the contest.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 66.5-point total in five of eight games this season.

Texas Tech's games have gone over 66.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

Saturday's total is 9.6 points lower than the two team's combined 76.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Sooners games have an average total of 62.8 points this season, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.8 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 6.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma is 3-5-0 this year.

This season, the Sooners have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 19 points or more.

Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Sooners put up 11.2 more points per game (41.8) than the Red Raiders give up (30.6).

Oklahoma is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.6 points.

The Sooners rack up 83.6 more yards per game (469) than the Red Raiders give up per matchup (385.4).

In games that Oklahoma totals more than 385.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

This year, the Sooners have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Red Raiders have takeaways (10).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

Texas Tech's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Red Raiders rack up 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Sooners give up (24.6).

Texas Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 24.6 points.

The Red Raiders rack up 437.9 yards per game, 55.3 more yards than the 382.6 the Sooners allow.

In games that Texas Tech piles up over 382.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Sooners have forced (12).

Season Stats