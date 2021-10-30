Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 66.5-point total in five of eight games this season.
- Texas Tech's games have gone over 66.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 9.6 points lower than the two team's combined 76.1 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 55.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Sooners games have an average total of 62.8 points this season, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.8 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 6.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oklahoma is 3-5-0 this year.
- This season, the Sooners have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 19 points or more.
- Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Sooners put up 11.2 more points per game (41.8) than the Red Raiders give up (30.6).
- Oklahoma is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.6 points.
- The Sooners rack up 83.6 more yards per game (469) than the Red Raiders give up per matchup (385.4).
- In games that Oklahoma totals more than 385.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- This year, the Sooners have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Red Raiders have takeaways (10).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- Texas Tech has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- Texas Tech's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Red Raiders rack up 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Sooners give up (24.6).
- Texas Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 24.6 points.
- The Red Raiders rack up 437.9 yards per game, 55.3 more yards than the 382.6 the Sooners allow.
- In games that Texas Tech piles up over 382.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Sooners have forced (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Texas Tech
41.8
Avg. Points Scored
34.3
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
30.6
469
Avg. Total Yards
437.9
382.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.4
8
Giveaways
13
12
Takeaways
10