Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this season.
- In 83.3% of Kansas' games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- Saturday's total is 11.2 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 7.7 points lower than the 62.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 51.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 58.4 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 5-1-0 this season.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Cowboys put up 16.4 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Jayhawks give up (42.1).
- The Cowboys collect 376.3 yards per game, 96.0 fewer yards than the 472.3 the Jayhawks allow per contest.
- This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 30 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Kansas' games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Jayhawks average just 2.5 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Cowboys allow (20.1).
- When Kansas scores more than 20.1 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- The Jayhawks average 334.3 yards per game, just 17.6 more than the 316.7 the Cowboys give up.
- When Kansas amasses more than 316.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- The Jayhawks have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (8).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Kansas
25.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.6
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
42.1
376.3
Avg. Total Yards
334.3
316.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
472.3
9
Giveaways
7
8
Takeaways
8