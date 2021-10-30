Big 12 foes square off when the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-6, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is favored by 30 points. A total of 54.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this season.

In 83.3% of Kansas' games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

Saturday's total is 11.2 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 7.7 points lower than the 62.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 51.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.4 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 5-1-0 this season.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Cowboys put up 16.4 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Jayhawks give up (42.1).

The Cowboys collect 376.3 yards per game, 96.0 fewer yards than the 472.3 the Jayhawks allow per contest.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 30 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Kansas' games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Jayhawks average just 2.5 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Cowboys allow (20.1).

When Kansas scores more than 20.1 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Jayhawks average 334.3 yards per game, just 17.6 more than the 316.7 the Cowboys give up.

When Kansas amasses more than 316.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (8).

