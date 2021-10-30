Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Big 12 foes square off when the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-6, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is favored by 30 points. A total of 54.5 points has been set for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

  • Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this season.
  • In 83.3% of Kansas' games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
  • Saturday's total is 11.2 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 7.7 points lower than the 62.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 51.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 58.4 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 5-1-0 this season.
  • Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Cowboys put up 16.4 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Jayhawks give up (42.1).
  • The Cowboys collect 376.3 yards per game, 96.0 fewer yards than the 472.3 the Jayhawks allow per contest.
  • This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.
  • Kansas has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
  • The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 30 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Kansas' games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
  • The Jayhawks average just 2.5 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Cowboys allow (20.1).
  • When Kansas scores more than 20.1 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
  • The Jayhawks average 334.3 yards per game, just 17.6 more than the 316.7 the Cowboys give up.
  • When Kansas amasses more than 316.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
  • The Jayhawks have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (8).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Oklahoma StateStatsKansas

25.7

Avg. Points Scored

17.6

20.1

Avg. Points Allowed

42.1

376.3

Avg. Total Yards

334.3

316.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

472.3

9

Giveaways

7

8

Takeaways

8