October 30, 2021
Oregon vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Pac-12 opponents square off when the No. 7 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is favored by 24.5 points. An over/under of 49 is set for the contest.

Odds for Oregon vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

  • Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in six of seven games this season.
  • Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in one game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49, is equal to Saturday's over/under.
  • The 43.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.
  • Ducks games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 9.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 49 over/under in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 47.7 average total in Buffaloes games this season.
  • So far this season Oregon has two wins against the spread.
  • The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 24.5 points or more.
  • Oregon has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
  • The Ducks score 13.2 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (20.7).
  • Oregon is 2-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 20.7 points.
  • The Ducks rack up 425.3 yards per game, 48.7 more yards than the 376.6 the Buffaloes give up per matchup.
  • Oregon is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up more than 376.6 yards.
  • The Ducks have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (5).
  • Colorado has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
  • Colorado's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
  • This year the Buffaloes average 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks allow (22.4).
  • Colorado is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.4 points.
  • The Buffaloes average 238.1 yards per game, 161.8 fewer yards than the 399.9 the Ducks allow.
  • The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats

OregonStatsColorado

33.9

Avg. Points Scored

15.1

22.4

Avg. Points Allowed

20.7

425.3

Avg. Total Yards

238.1

399.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

376.6

7

Giveaways

6

16

Takeaways

5