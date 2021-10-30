Pac-12 opponents square off when the No. 7 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is favored by 24.5 points. An over/under of 49 is set for the contest.

Odds for Oregon vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in six of seven games this season.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49, is equal to Saturday's over/under.

The 43.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.

Ducks games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 9.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49 over/under in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 47.7 average total in Buffaloes games this season.

Oregon Stats and Trends

So far this season Oregon has two wins against the spread.

The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 24.5 points or more.

Oregon has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Ducks score 13.2 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (20.7).

Oregon is 2-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 20.7 points.

The Ducks rack up 425.3 yards per game, 48.7 more yards than the 376.6 the Buffaloes give up per matchup.

Oregon is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up more than 376.6 yards.

The Ducks have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (5).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Colorado's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This year the Buffaloes average 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks allow (22.4).

Colorado is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.4 points.

The Buffaloes average 238.1 yards per game, 161.8 fewer yards than the 399.9 the Ducks allow.

The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats