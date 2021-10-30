Publish date:
Oregon vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in six of seven games this season.
- Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49, is equal to Saturday's over/under.
- The 43.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.
- Ducks games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 9.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49 over/under in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 47.7 average total in Buffaloes games this season.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- So far this season Oregon has two wins against the spread.
- The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 24.5 points or more.
- Oregon has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Ducks score 13.2 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (20.7).
- Oregon is 2-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 20.7 points.
- The Ducks rack up 425.3 yards per game, 48.7 more yards than the 376.6 the Buffaloes give up per matchup.
- Oregon is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up more than 376.6 yards.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (5).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- Colorado's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- This year the Buffaloes average 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks allow (22.4).
- Colorado is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.4 points.
- The Buffaloes average 238.1 yards per game, 161.8 fewer yards than the 399.9 the Ducks allow.
- The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Colorado
33.9
Avg. Points Scored
15.1
22.4
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
425.3
Avg. Total Yards
238.1
399.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.6
7
Giveaways
6
16
Takeaways
5