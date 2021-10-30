Publish date:
Oregon State vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oregon State vs. Cal
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of seven times.
- Cal's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 58.5 points per game, three more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 48.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 49.4 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Beavers have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Oregon State's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Beavers put up 35.1 points per game, 11.5 more than the Golden Bears surrender per matchup (23.6).
- When Oregon State scores more than 23.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Beavers average 80.7 more yards per game (445.6) than the Golden Bears allow per matchup (364.9).
- When Oregon State churns out over 364.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Beavers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Bears have forced (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon State at SISportsbook.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- This year, the Golden Bears have won against the spread in each of their three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Cal's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This season the Golden Bears average just 1.3 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Beavers surrender (24.7).
- When Cal records more than 24.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Bears collect only 19.2 more yards per game (410.9) than the Beavers allow per outing (391.7).
- When Cal churns out over 391.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This year the Golden Bears have six turnovers, six fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Cal
35.1
Avg. Points Scored
23.4
24.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.6
445.6
Avg. Total Yards
410.9
391.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
364.9
10
Giveaways
6
12
Takeaways
9