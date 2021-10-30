The Oregon State Beavers (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the California Golden Bears (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 opponents at California Memorial Stadium. Cal is a 1.5-point underdog. The total has been set at 55.5 points for this game.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Cal

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of seven times.

Cal's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 58.5 points per game, three more than the over/under in this contest.

The 48.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.4 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Beavers have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Beavers put up 35.1 points per game, 11.5 more than the Golden Bears surrender per matchup (23.6).

When Oregon State scores more than 23.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Beavers average 80.7 more yards per game (445.6) than the Golden Bears allow per matchup (364.9).

When Oregon State churns out over 364.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Beavers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Bears have forced (9).

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This year, the Golden Bears have won against the spread in each of their three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Cal's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This season the Golden Bears average just 1.3 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Beavers surrender (24.7).

When Cal records more than 24.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Bears collect only 19.2 more yards per game (410.9) than the Beavers allow per outing (391.7).

When Cal churns out over 391.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year the Golden Bears have six turnovers, six fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (12).

Season Stats