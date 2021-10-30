Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Pat Freiermuth will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents hit the field in Week 8 when Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Freiermuth has caught 18 passes on 20 targets for 158 yards and one touchdown, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 20 of his team's 235 passing attempts this season, or 8.5% of the target share.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 64.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 35.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • The 235.6 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Browns have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks in Week 6, Freiermuth was targeted seven times and totaled 58 yards on seven receptions.
  • During his last three games, Freiermuth's 10 receptions (on 10 targets) have led to 76 receiving yards (25.3 per game).

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

20

8.5%

18

158

1

3

12.0%

Diontae Johnson

50

21.3%

34

376

3

3

12.0%

Chase Claypool

42

17.9%

22

358

1

4

16.0%

Najee Harris

46

19.6%

34

244

2

10

40.0%

Powered By Data Skrive