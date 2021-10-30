Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Freiermuth has caught 18 passes on 20 targets for 158 yards and one touchdown, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
- Freiermuth has been the target of 20 of his team's 235 passing attempts this season, or 8.5% of the target share.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 64.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 35.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- The 235.6 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Browns have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Seahawks in Week 6, Freiermuth was targeted seven times and totaled 58 yards on seven receptions.
- During his last three games, Freiermuth's 10 receptions (on 10 targets) have led to 76 receiving yards (25.3 per game).
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
20
8.5%
18
158
1
3
12.0%
Diontae Johnson
50
21.3%
34
376
3
3
12.0%
Chase Claypool
42
17.9%
22
358
1
4
16.0%
Najee Harris
46
19.6%
34
244
2
10
40.0%
