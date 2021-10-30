Pat Freiermuth will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents hit the field in Week 8 when Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Freiermuth has caught 18 passes on 20 targets for 158 yards and one touchdown, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

Freiermuth has been the target of 20 of his team's 235 passing attempts this season, or 8.5% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 64.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 35.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

The 235.6 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

The Browns have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks in Week 6, Freiermuth was targeted seven times and totaled 58 yards on seven receptions.

During his last three games, Freiermuth's 10 receptions (on 10 targets) have led to 76 receiving yards (25.3 per game).

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 20 8.5% 18 158 1 3 12.0% Diontae Johnson 50 21.3% 34 376 3 3 12.0% Chase Claypool 42 17.9% 22 358 1 4 16.0% Najee Harris 46 19.6% 34 244 2 10 40.0%

Powered By Data Skrive