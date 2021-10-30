Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Patrick Mahomes II ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) and the New York Giants (2-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 8 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has thrown for 2,082 yards (297.4 ypg) on 187-of-277 passing with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 32 times for 219 yards and one touchdown, averaging 31.3 yards per game.

The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Mahomes has attempted 35 of his 277 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. New York

In one matchup against the Giants, Mahomes threw for zero passing yards, the same as his over/under in Monday's game.

Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Giants.

The 256.9 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants' defense is 22nd in the NFL, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Mahomes went 20-for-35 (57.1%) for 206 yards and one interception.

He also ran the ball six times for 35 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt on the ground.

Over his last three games, Mahomes has recorded 875 passing yards (291.7 yards per game) while going 85-for-136 (62.5% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 127 rushing yards (42.3 ypg) on 17 carries.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 72 24.6% 52 641 5 8 22.2% Travis Kelce 65 22.2% 45 533 4 5 13.9% Mecole Hardman 40 13.7% 30 289 1 6 16.7%

