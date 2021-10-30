Publish date:
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York
Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds
Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mahomes has thrown for 2,082 yards (297.4 ypg) on 187-of-277 passing with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 32 times for 219 yards and one touchdown, averaging 31.3 yards per game.
- The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
- Mahomes has attempted 35 of his 277 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. New York
- In one matchup against the Giants, Mahomes threw for zero passing yards, the same as his over/under in Monday's game.
- Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Giants.
- The 256.9 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Giants' defense is 22nd in the NFL, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans last week, Mahomes went 20-for-35 (57.1%) for 206 yards and one interception.
- He also ran the ball six times for 35 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt on the ground.
- Over his last three games, Mahomes has recorded 875 passing yards (291.7 yards per game) while going 85-for-136 (62.5% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 127 rushing yards (42.3 ypg) on 17 carries.
Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
72
24.6%
52
641
5
8
22.2%
Travis Kelce
65
22.2%
45
533
4
5
13.9%
Mecole Hardman
40
13.7%
30
289
1
6
16.7%
