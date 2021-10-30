Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Patrick Mahomes II ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) and the New York Giants (2-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 8 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has thrown for 2,082 yards (297.4 ypg) on 187-of-277 passing with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 32 times for 219 yards and one touchdown, averaging 31.3 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Mahomes has attempted 35 of his 277 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. New York

  • In one matchup against the Giants, Mahomes threw for zero passing yards, the same as his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Giants.
  • The 256.9 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Giants' defense is 22nd in the NFL, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans last week, Mahomes went 20-for-35 (57.1%) for 206 yards and one interception.
  • He also ran the ball six times for 35 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt on the ground.
  • Over his last three games, Mahomes has recorded 875 passing yards (291.7 yards per game) while going 85-for-136 (62.5% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 127 rushing yards (42.3 ypg) on 17 carries.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

72

24.6%

52

641

5

8

22.2%

Travis Kelce

65

22.2%

45

533

4

5

13.9%

Mecole Hardman

40

13.7%

30

289

1

6

16.7%

