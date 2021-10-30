The Detroit Lions (0-7) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to halt their seven-game losing streak in a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Ford Field. A total of 48 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Eagles vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in four of seven games this season.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 41 points per game, 7.0 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.0 points fewer than the 55 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 50.0 points per game in 2020, 2.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 48 total in this game is 0.3 points above the 47.7 average total in Lions games this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

Philadelphia has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Eagles average 22.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Lions allow per contest (28.6).

When Philadelphia puts up more than 28.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Eagles average 35.3 fewer yards per game (347.7), than the Lions give up per outing (383.0).

When Philadelphia churns out more than 383.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, while the Lions have forced seven.

Lions stats and trends

In Detroit's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Lions are 5-2 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

This year the Lions average 8.1 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Eagles allow (26.4).

The Lions average 334.4 yards per game, 24.7 fewer yards than the 359.1 the Eagles give up.

Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team amasses more than 359.1 yards.

This season the Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Eagles' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

Detroit has covered the spread twice at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this season.

In three home games this season, Detroit has gone over the total once.

The average total in Lions home games this season is 47.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (48).

On the road, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

In four road games this year, Philadelphia has hit the over twice.

Eagles away games this season average 48.8 total points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

Powered by Data Skrive.