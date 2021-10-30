Publish date:
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Eagles vs. Lions
Over/under insights
- Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in four of seven games this season.
- Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 41 points per game, 7.0 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 7.0 points fewer than the 55 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 50.0 points per game in 2020, 2.0 more than Sunday's total.
- The 48 total in this game is 0.3 points above the 47.7 average total in Lions games this season.
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- Philadelphia has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Eagles average 22.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Lions allow per contest (28.6).
- When Philadelphia puts up more than 28.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Eagles average 35.3 fewer yards per game (347.7), than the Lions give up per outing (383.0).
- When Philadelphia churns out more than 383.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, while the Lions have forced seven.
Lions stats and trends
- In Detroit's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Lions are 5-2 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.
- Detroit's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- This year the Lions average 8.1 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Eagles allow (26.4).
- The Lions average 334.4 yards per game, 24.7 fewer yards than the 359.1 the Eagles give up.
- Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team amasses more than 359.1 yards.
- This season the Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Eagles' takeaways (7).
Home and road insights
- Detroit has covered the spread twice at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this season.
- In three home games this season, Detroit has gone over the total once.
- The average total in Lions home games this season is 47.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (48).
- On the road, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
- In four road games this year, Philadelphia has hit the over twice.
- Eagles away games this season average 48.8 total points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (48).
