The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) are 9-point favorites at home at Heinz Field against the Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both teams feature prolific passing games, with the Panthers seventh in passing yards per game, and the Hurricanes 22nd. The game's point total is set at 61.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in four of seven games this season.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in three of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.4, is 16.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11.4 points more than the 49.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Panthers games have an average total of 54.9 points this season, 6.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 2.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 9 points or more (in three chances).

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Panthers rack up 15.3 more points per game (45.3) than the Hurricanes give up (30).

When Pittsburgh puts up more than 30 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Panthers collect 130.8 more yards per game (520.9) than the Hurricanes allow per matchup (390.1).

Pittsburgh is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 390.1 yards.

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (5).

Miami Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Miami is 3-4-0 this year.

The Hurricanes have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 9 points or more.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Hurricanes average 12.5 more points per game (32.1) than the Panthers give up (19.6).

When Miami puts up more than 19.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Hurricanes average 114.6 more yards per game (433.3) than the Panthers allow (318.7).

In games that Miami totals more than 318.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats