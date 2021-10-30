Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Miami
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in four of seven games this season.
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in three of seven games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.4, is 16.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 11.4 points more than the 49.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Panthers games have an average total of 54.9 points this season, 6.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 2.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 9 points or more (in three chances).
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
- The Panthers rack up 15.3 more points per game (45.3) than the Hurricanes give up (30).
- When Pittsburgh puts up more than 30 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Panthers collect 130.8 more yards per game (520.9) than the Hurricanes allow per matchup (390.1).
- Pittsburgh is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 390.1 yards.
- This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (5).
Miami Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Miami is 3-4-0 this year.
- The Hurricanes have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 9 points or more.
- Miami's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Hurricanes average 12.5 more points per game (32.1) than the Panthers give up (19.6).
- When Miami puts up more than 19.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Hurricanes average 114.6 more yards per game (433.3) than the Panthers allow (318.7).
- In games that Miami totals more than 318.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Miami
45.3
Avg. Points Scored
32.1
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
30
520.9
Avg. Total Yards
433.3
318.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.1
6
Giveaways
10
11
Takeaways
5