Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Watkins' 18 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 348 yards (49.7 ypg).
- So far this season, 10.7% of the 243 passes thrown by his team have gone Watkins' way.
- Watkins (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The Lions are conceding 279.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Watkins put together a 37-yard performance against the Raiders last week on two catches (18.5 yards per reception) while being targeted four times.
- Watkins' 12 targets have resulted in eight catches for 129 yards (43.0 ypg) over his last three games.
Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Quez Watkins
26
10.7%
18
348
0
4
12.1%
Devonta Smith
53
21.8%
32
406
1
2
6.1%
Dallas Goedert
24
9.9%
18
286
2
5
15.2%
Jalen Reagor
30
12.3%
19
165
2
1
3.0%
