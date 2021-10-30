Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit

Author:

Quez Watkins will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Watkins' Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) take the field against the Detroit Lions (0-7) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Watkins' 18 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 348 yards (49.7 ypg).
  • So far this season, 10.7% of the 243 passes thrown by his team have gone Watkins' way.
  • Watkins (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Watkins' matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • The Lions are conceding 279.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Watkins put together a 37-yard performance against the Raiders last week on two catches (18.5 yards per reception) while being targeted four times.
  • Watkins' 12 targets have resulted in eight catches for 129 yards (43.0 ypg) over his last three games.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Quez Watkins

26

10.7%

18

348

0

4

12.1%

Devonta Smith

53

21.8%

32

406

1

2

6.1%

Dallas Goedert

24

9.9%

18

286

2

5

15.2%

Jalen Reagor

30

12.3%

19

165

2

1

3.0%

