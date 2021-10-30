Quez Watkins will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Watkins' Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) take the field against the Detroit Lions (0-7) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Watkins' 18 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 348 yards (49.7 ypg).

So far this season, 10.7% of the 243 passes thrown by his team have gone Watkins' way.

Watkins (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Watkins' matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

The Lions are conceding 279.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Watkins put together a 37-yard performance against the Raiders last week on two catches (18.5 yards per reception) while being targeted four times.

Watkins' 12 targets have resulted in eight catches for 129 yards (43.0 ypg) over his last three games.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Quez Watkins 26 10.7% 18 348 0 4 12.1% Devonta Smith 53 21.8% 32 406 1 2 6.1% Dallas Goedert 24 9.9% 18 286 2 5 15.2% Jalen Reagor 30 12.3% 19 165 2 1 3.0%

Powered By Data Skrive