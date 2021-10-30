Publish date:
Rice vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Rice vs. North Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Rice and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points just two times this season.
- North Texas' games have gone over 55.5 points in three of six chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 41 points per game, 14.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 72.4 points per game, 16.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- Owls games have an average total of 49.9 points this season, 5.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5-point total for this game is 10.3 points below the 65.8 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.
Rice Stats and Trends
- So far this year Rice has two wins against the spread.
- The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.
- Rice's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).
- This year, the Owls average 17 fewer points per game (18) than the Mean Green give up (35).
- The Owls rack up 107.2 fewer yards per game (313.9) than the Mean Green give up per contest (421.1).
- The Owls have turned the ball over three more times (14 total) than the Mean Green have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Rice at SISportsbook.
North Texas Stats and Trends
- North Texas is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mean Green have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more six times this year and are 3-3 ATS in those games.
- North Texas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Mean Green average 14.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Owls surrender (37.4).
- The Mean Green rack up just 18.4 fewer yards per game (420.6) than the Owls allow (439).
- When North Texas amasses more than 439 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- This year the Mean Green have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Owls' takeaways (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Rice
|Stats
|North Texas
18
Avg. Points Scored
23
37.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35
313.9
Avg. Total Yards
420.6
439
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
421.1
14
Giveaways
13
9
Takeaways
11