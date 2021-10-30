The North Texas Mean Green (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup against the Rice Owls (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Rice Stadium. A 55.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Rice vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Rice and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points just two times this season.

North Texas' games have gone over 55.5 points in three of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 41 points per game, 14.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 72.4 points per game, 16.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Owls games have an average total of 49.9 points this season, 5.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5-point total for this game is 10.3 points below the 65.8 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.

Rice Stats and Trends

So far this year Rice has two wins against the spread.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Rice's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

This year, the Owls average 17 fewer points per game (18) than the Mean Green give up (35).

The Owls rack up 107.2 fewer yards per game (313.9) than the Mean Green give up per contest (421.1).

The Owls have turned the ball over three more times (14 total) than the Mean Green have forced a turnover (11) this season.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more six times this year and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

North Texas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Mean Green average 14.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Owls surrender (37.4).

The Mean Green rack up just 18.4 fewer yards per game (420.6) than the Owls allow (439).

When North Texas amasses more than 439 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year the Mean Green have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Owls' takeaways (9).

Season Stats