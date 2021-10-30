Publish date:
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Washington vs. Denver
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Seals-Jones has 18 receptions (27 targets) for 188 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.9 yards per game.
- Seals-Jones has been the target of 11.2% (27 total) of his team's 241 passing attempts this season.
- Seals-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 37.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- Seals-Jones' six receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Broncos are 32.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups versus the Broncos, Seals-Jones has not had a TD catch.
- The Broncos are giving up 236.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- The Broncos' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Seals-Jones put together a 51-yard performance against the Packers last week on six catches while being targeted seven times.
- Seals-Jones has also contributed with 15 grabs for 150 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times and averaged 50.0 receiving yards per game.
Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ricky Seals-Jones
27
11.2%
18
188
2
9
37.5%
Terry McLaurin
69
28.6%
40
550
4
5
20.8%
J.D. McKissic
34
14.1%
25
249
1
1
4.2%
Adam Humphries
26
10.8%
18
185
0
1
4.2%
