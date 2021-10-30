There will be player prop betting options available for Ricky Seals-Jones before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Seals-Jones' Washington Football Team (2-5) and the Denver Broncos (3-4) square off in Week 8 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Seals-Jones has 18 receptions (27 targets) for 188 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.9 yards per game.

Seals-Jones has been the target of 11.2% (27 total) of his team's 241 passing attempts this season.

Seals-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 37.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

Seals-Jones' six receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Broncos are 32.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups versus the Broncos, Seals-Jones has not had a TD catch.

The Broncos are giving up 236.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Seals-Jones put together a 51-yard performance against the Packers last week on six catches while being targeted seven times.

Seals-Jones has also contributed with 15 grabs for 150 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times and averaged 50.0 receiving yards per game.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ricky Seals-Jones 27 11.2% 18 188 2 9 37.5% Terry McLaurin 69 28.6% 40 550 4 5 20.8% J.D. McKissic 34 14.1% 25 249 1 1 4.2% Adam Humphries 26 10.8% 18 185 0 1 4.2%

