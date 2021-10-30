Publish date:
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Carolina vs. Atlanta
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson's 18 receptions (on 49 targets) have led to 204 receiving yards (29.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Anderson has been the target of 49 of his team's 263 passing attempts this season, or 18.6% of the target share.
- Anderson has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Against the Falcons, Anderson has averaged 88 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 38.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Anderson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Falcons are conceding 263.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- The Falcons have given up 15 passing TDs this season (2.5 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Giants last week, Anderson was targeted nine times and picked up 14 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three games, Anderson has caught eight passes on 27 targets for 55 yards and one touchdown, averaging 18.3 yards per game.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
49
18.6%
18
204
2
3
12.5%
D.J. Moore
73
27.8%
46
586
3
5
20.8%
Christian McCaffrey
17
6.5%
16
163
0
1
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
8
3.0%
8
139
1
1
4.2%
