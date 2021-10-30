Robby Anderson will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (3-4) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson's 18 receptions (on 49 targets) have led to 204 receiving yards (29.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Anderson has been the target of 49 of his team's 263 passing attempts this season, or 18.6% of the target share.

Anderson has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Against the Falcons, Anderson has averaged 88 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 38.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Anderson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Falcons are conceding 263.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons have given up 15 passing TDs this season (2.5 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Anderson was targeted nine times and picked up 14 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three games, Anderson has caught eight passes on 27 targets for 55 yards and one touchdown, averaging 18.3 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 49 18.6% 18 204 2 3 12.5% D.J. Moore 73 27.8% 46 586 3 5 20.8% Christian McCaffrey 17 6.5% 16 163 0 1 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 8 3.0% 8 139 1 1 4.2%

