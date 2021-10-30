Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Carolina vs. Atlanta

Author:

Robby Anderson will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (3-4) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson's 18 receptions (on 49 targets) have led to 204 receiving yards (29.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Anderson has been the target of 49 of his team's 263 passing attempts this season, or 18.6% of the target share.
  • Anderson has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Anderson's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Against the Falcons, Anderson has averaged 88 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 38.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Anderson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Falcons are conceding 263.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons have given up 15 passing TDs this season (2.5 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Giants last week, Anderson was targeted nine times and picked up 14 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Anderson has caught eight passes on 27 targets for 55 yards and one touchdown, averaging 18.3 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

49

18.6%

18

204

2

3

12.5%

D.J. Moore

73

27.8%

46

586

3

5

20.8%

Christian McCaffrey

17

6.5%

16

163

0

1

4.2%

Brandon Zylstra

8

3.0%

8

139

1

1

4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive