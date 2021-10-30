Robert Woods has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Woods' Los Angeles Rams (6-1) and the Houston Texans (1-6) square off in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Robert Woods Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Woods has put together a 423-yard campaign so far (60.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 35 balls on 50 targets.

So far this season, 20.6% of the 243 passes thrown by his team have gone Woods' way.

Woods has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the football in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

Woods' 171 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Texans are 104.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Woods caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Texans.

Note: Woods' stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The 260.0 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Texans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Woods was targeted six times, picking up 70 yards on six receptions.

Woods has put up 251 yards during his last three games (83.7 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes on 25 targets.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robert Woods 50 20.6% 35 423 3 9 20.0% Cooper Kupp 81 33.3% 56 809 9 15 33.3% Van Jefferson 33 13.6% 21 304 3 4 8.9% Tyler Higbee 33 13.6% 27 248 2 11 24.4%

