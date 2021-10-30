Publish date:
Robert Woods Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. Houston
Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds
Robert Woods Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Woods has put together a 423-yard campaign so far (60.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 35 balls on 50 targets.
- So far this season, 20.6% of the 243 passes thrown by his team have gone Woods' way.
- Woods has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the football in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Houston
- Woods' 171 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Texans are 104.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Woods caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Texans.
- Note: Woods' stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
- The 260.0 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Texans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Woods was targeted six times, picking up 70 yards on six receptions.
- Woods has put up 251 yards during his last three games (83.7 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes on 25 targets.
Woods' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robert Woods
50
20.6%
35
423
3
9
20.0%
Cooper Kupp
81
33.3%
56
809
9
15
33.3%
Van Jefferson
33
13.6%
21
304
3
4
8.9%
Tyler Higbee
33
13.6%
27
248
2
11
24.4%
