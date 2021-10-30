Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Robert Woods Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. Houston

Author:

Robert Woods has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Woods' Los Angeles Rams (6-1) and the Houston Texans (1-6) square off in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Woods has put together a 423-yard campaign so far (60.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 35 balls on 50 targets.
  • So far this season, 20.6% of the 243 passes thrown by his team have gone Woods' way.
  • Woods has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Woods' 171 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Texans are 104.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Woods caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Texans.
  • Note: Woods' stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • The 260.0 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Texans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Woods was targeted six times, picking up 70 yards on six receptions.
  • Woods has put up 251 yards during his last three games (83.7 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes on 25 targets.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robert Woods

50

20.6%

35

423

3

9

20.0%

Cooper Kupp

81

33.3%

56

809

9

15

33.3%

Van Jefferson

33

13.6%

21

304

3

4

8.9%

Tyler Higbee

33

13.6%

27

248

2

11

24.4%

