October 30, 2021
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Ryan Tannehill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 8 when Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (5-2) play the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Tannehill has put up 1,737 passing yards (248.1 yards per game) while going 149-for-229 (65.1% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 139 rushing yards on 21 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 19.9 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Titans have called a pass in 50.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Tannehill accounts for 48.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 229 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In six matchups against the Colts, Tannehill averaged 158.5 passing yards per game, 82.0 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tannehill threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs in three of those outings against the Colts.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The 256.3 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Tannehill went 21-for-27 (77.8%) for 270 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
  • Tannehill added six yards on two carries while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Tannehill has racked up 683 passing yards (227.7 per game) and has a 67.9% completion percentage (53-for-78) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 30 rushing yards (10.0 ypg) on seven carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

43

18.6%

25

354

2

4

11.8%

Julio Jones

27

11.7%

17

301

0

3

8.8%

Chester Rogers

21

9.1%

14

186

1

2

5.9%

