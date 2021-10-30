Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Tannehill has put up 1,737 passing yards (248.1 yards per game) while going 149-for-229 (65.1% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 139 rushing yards on 21 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 19.9 yards per game on the ground.
- The Titans have called a pass in 50.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Tannehill accounts for 48.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 229 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In six matchups against the Colts, Tannehill averaged 158.5 passing yards per game, 82.0 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tannehill threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs in three of those outings against the Colts.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The 256.3 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Colts have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Tannehill went 21-for-27 (77.8%) for 270 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
- Tannehill added six yards on two carries while rushing for one touchdown.
- Tannehill has racked up 683 passing yards (227.7 per game) and has a 67.9% completion percentage (53-for-78) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 30 rushing yards (10.0 ypg) on seven carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
43
18.6%
25
354
2
4
11.8%
Julio Jones
27
11.7%
17
301
0
3
8.8%
Chester Rogers
21
9.1%
14
186
1
2
5.9%
