Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Ryan Tannehill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 8 when Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (5-2) play the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Tannehill has put up 1,737 passing yards (248.1 yards per game) while going 149-for-229 (65.1% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 139 rushing yards on 21 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 19.9 yards per game on the ground.

The Titans have called a pass in 50.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Tannehill accounts for 48.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 229 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In six matchups against the Colts, Tannehill averaged 158.5 passing yards per game, 82.0 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tannehill threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs in three of those outings against the Colts.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 256.3 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Tannehill went 21-for-27 (77.8%) for 270 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

Tannehill added six yards on two carries while rushing for one touchdown.

Tannehill has racked up 683 passing yards (227.7 per game) and has a 67.9% completion percentage (53-for-78) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 30 rushing yards (10.0 ypg) on seven carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 43 18.6% 25 354 2 4 11.8% Julio Jones 27 11.7% 17 301 0 3 8.8% Chester Rogers 21 9.1% 14 186 1 2 5.9%

