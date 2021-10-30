Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Carolina vs. Atlanta

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Sam Darnold and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (3-4) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 with the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Darnold leads Carolina with 1,685 passing yards (240.7 per game) and has a 61.4% completion percentage this year (153-of-249) while throwing seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 26 times for 110 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 15.7 yards per game.
  • The Panthers have thrown the football in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Darnold has thrown 24 passes in the red zone this season, 44.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The 263.2 passing yards the Falcons give up per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Giants, Darnold completed 64.0% of his passes for 112 yards with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Darnold has recorded 496 passing yards (165.3 per game) while going 54-for-103 (52.4% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 58 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on six carries.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

73

27.8%

46

586

3

5

20.8%

Robby Anderson

49

18.6%

18

204

2

3

12.5%

Christian McCaffrey

17

6.5%

16

163

0

1

4.2%

