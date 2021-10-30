In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Sam Darnold and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (3-4) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 with the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Darnold leads Carolina with 1,685 passing yards (240.7 per game) and has a 61.4% completion percentage this year (153-of-249) while throwing seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He's also rushed 26 times for 110 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 15.7 yards per game.

The Panthers have thrown the football in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Darnold has thrown 24 passes in the red zone this season, 44.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The 263.2 passing yards the Falcons give up per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Darnold completed 64.0% of his passes for 112 yards with one interception.

Over his last three games, Darnold has recorded 496 passing yards (165.3 per game) while going 54-for-103 (52.4% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 58 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on six carries.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 73 27.8% 46 586 3 5 20.8% Robby Anderson 49 18.6% 18 204 2 3 12.5% Christian McCaffrey 17 6.5% 16 163 0 1 4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive