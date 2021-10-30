Publish date:
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Carolina vs. Atlanta
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Darnold leads Carolina with 1,685 passing yards (240.7 per game) and has a 61.4% completion percentage this year (153-of-249) while throwing seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He's also rushed 26 times for 110 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 15.7 yards per game.
- The Panthers have thrown the football in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
- Darnold has thrown 24 passes in the red zone this season, 44.4% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Darnold's matchup with the Falcons.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The 263.2 passing yards the Falcons give up per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Giants, Darnold completed 64.0% of his passes for 112 yards with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Darnold has recorded 496 passing yards (165.3 per game) while going 54-for-103 (52.4% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 58 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on six carries.
Darnold's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
73
27.8%
46
586
3
5
20.8%
Robby Anderson
49
18.6%
18
204
2
3
12.5%
Christian McCaffrey
17
6.5%
16
163
0
1
4.2%
Powered By Data Skrive