The No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs (7-0, 0-0 MWC) and the seventh-ranked scoring defense will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-2, 0-0 MWC) and the 22nd-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Aztecs are just 1-point underdogs. An over/under of 44.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Fresno State vs. San Diego State

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of eight games (87.5%) this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of San Diego State's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 44.5.

The two teams combine to score 66.6 points per game, 22.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.9 points more than the 36.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 61.2 points per game in 2021, 16.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 43.3 PPG average total in Aztecs games this season is 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.

Fresno State's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Bulldogs average 19.9 more points per game (35.6) than the Aztecs give up (15.7).

Fresno State is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 15.7 points.

The Bulldogs collect 200.5 more yards per game (479.6) than the Aztecs allow per outing (279.1).

In games that Fresno State amasses over 279.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the Aztecs have forced a turnover (12) this season.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

So far this season, the Aztecs have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.

San Diego State has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year the Aztecs score 10.1 more points per game (31.0) than the Bulldogs surrender (20.9).

When San Diego State records more than 20.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aztecs average just 7.2 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Bulldogs allow (338.6).

San Diego State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 338.6 yards.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over seven times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats