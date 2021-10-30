The San Francisco 49ers (2-4) bring a four-game losing streak into a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Soldier Field. San Francisco is favored by 4 points. The over/under is 39.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

San Francisco's games this season have gone over 39.5 points five of seven times.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 39.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.4 points lower than the 47.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 48.3 points per game in 2020, 8.8 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 5.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

49ers stats and trends

So far this year San Francisco has one win against the spread.

This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 4 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The 49ers score just 0.6 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Bears allow (23.1).

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.1 points.

The 49ers collect only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5) than the Bears give up per outing (341.9).

When San Francisco churns out more than 341.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Bears' takeaways (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Bears.

Bears stats and trends

In Chicago's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Bears have been underdogs by 4 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.

Chicago's games this season have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

This season the Bears rack up 10.4 fewer points per game (14.4) than the 49ers give up (24.8).

The Bears average 68.6 fewer yards per game (255.4) than the 49ers give up per contest (324.0).

The Bears have turned the ball over 10 times this season, six more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (4).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

This season, in three home games, Chicago has not hit the over.

Bears home games this season average 43.3 total points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).

On the road, San Francisco has just one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point favorites or more away from home.

This year, in three road games, San Francisco has gone over the total once.

The average point total in 49ers away games this season is 47.8 points, 8.3 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.