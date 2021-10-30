Publish date:
San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for 49ers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- San Francisco's games this season have gone over 39.5 points five of seven times.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 39.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 8.4 points lower than the 47.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 48.3 points per game in 2020, 8.8 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 5.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
49ers stats and trends
- So far this year San Francisco has one win against the spread.
- This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The 49ers score just 0.6 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Bears allow (23.1).
- San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.1 points.
- The 49ers collect only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5) than the Bears give up per outing (341.9).
- When San Francisco churns out more than 341.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Bears' takeaways (8).
Bears stats and trends
- In Chicago's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Bears have been underdogs by 4 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.
- Chicago's games this season have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
- This season the Bears rack up 10.4 fewer points per game (14.4) than the 49ers give up (24.8).
- The Bears average 68.6 fewer yards per game (255.4) than the 49ers give up per contest (324.0).
- The Bears have turned the ball over 10 times this season, six more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (4).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- This season, in three home games, Chicago has not hit the over.
- Bears home games this season average 43.3 total points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).
- On the road, San Francisco has just one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point favorites or more away from home.
- This year, in three road games, San Francisco has gone over the total once.
- The average point total in 49ers away games this season is 47.8 points, 8.3 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).
