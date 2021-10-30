The San Jose State Spartans (4-4, 0-0 MWC) are favored by 3 points when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (4-3, 0-0 MWC) in MWC action on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium. The game has an over/under of 40.5 points.

Odds for San Jose State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 40.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Wyoming and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in three of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.5, is two points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 43.9 points per game, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 52.7 points per game in 2021, 12.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 8.1 more than the set total in this contest.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in four chances).

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

This year, the Spartans average just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Cowboys allow (21.1).

San Jose State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.1 points.

The Spartans collect 346.5 yards per game, 35.4 more yards than the 311.1 the Cowboys give up per contest.

When San Jose State amasses over 311.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (9).

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Wyoming has one win against the spread.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Wyoming's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Cowboys average just 0.7 fewer points per game (22.1) than the Spartans allow (22.8).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Cowboys collect 26.9 fewer yards per game (322.1) than the Spartans allow (349).

In games that Wyoming picks up more than 349 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Spartans' takeaways (5).

Season Stats