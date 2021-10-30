The Seattle Seahawks (2-5) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lumen Field. The total has been set at 44.5 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of eight games this season.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of six chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 3.8 points higher than the combined 40.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 51.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.3 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Seahawks games this season is 49.6, 5.1 points above Sunday's total of 44.5.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 2.8 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Seahawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Seahawks put up 7.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Jaguars give up (28.7).

The Seahawks average 86.1 fewer yards per game (326.1), than the Jaguars give up per outing (412.2).

The Seahawks have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Seattle's matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has covered the spread twice this year.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Jaguars score 3.8 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Seahawks surrender (23.1).

The Jaguars collect 58.7 fewer yards per game (356.0) than the Seahawks give up (414.7).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (6).

Home and road insights

Seattle has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this season.

At home, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

Seattle has hit the over once in four home games this year.

This season, Seahawks home games average 50.0 points, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

The Jaguars are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

Jaguars away games this season average 45.8 total points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.