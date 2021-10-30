Publish date:
Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Seahawks vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Seattle and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of eight games this season.
- Jacksonville's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of six chances this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 3.8 points higher than the combined 40.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 51.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.3 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Seahawks games this season is 49.6, 5.1 points above Sunday's total of 44.5.
- The 44.5-point total for this game is 2.8 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.
Seahawks stats and trends
- Seattle is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Seahawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Seattle's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Seahawks put up 7.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Jaguars give up (28.7).
- The Seahawks average 86.1 fewer yards per game (326.1), than the Jaguars give up per outing (412.2).
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This season the Jaguars score 3.8 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Seahawks surrender (23.1).
- The Jaguars collect 58.7 fewer yards per game (356.0) than the Seahawks give up (414.7).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (6).
Home and road insights
- Seattle has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this season.
- At home, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
- Seattle has hit the over once in four home games this year.
- This season, Seahawks home games average 50.0 points, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
- The Jaguars are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
- Jaguars away games this season average 45.8 total points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
