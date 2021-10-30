Oddsmakers give the South Alabama Jaguars (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) the edge when they host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama is favored by 9 points. The over/under is 66 for the contest.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama and its opponents have combined for 66 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Arkansas State's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.5, is 7.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.1 more than the 66 total in this contest.

The Jaguars and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 15.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 66.4 points, 0.4 more than the set total in this contest.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Alabama is 3-4-0 this year.

The Jaguars have been favored by 9 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Jaguars put up 28.9 points per game, 15.1 fewer than the Red Wolves allow per matchup (44).

The Jaguars average 393.9 yards per game, 184.7 fewer yards than the 578.6 the Red Wolves allow per outing.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Red Wolves have forced (10).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Red Wolves have been underdogs by 9 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Arkansas State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Red Wolves average 7.5 more points per game (29.6) than the Jaguars give up (22.1).

Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team notches more than 22.1 points.

The Red Wolves rack up 434.3 yards per game, 99 more yards than the 335.3 the Jaguars give up.

Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team churns out over 335.3 yards.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats