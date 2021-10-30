Publish date:
Stanford vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Stanford vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Stanford's games this season have gone over 47 points five of seven times.
- In 50% of Washington's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 47.
- Saturday's total is 2.7 points lower than the two team's combined 49.7 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 47.7 points per game, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cardinal games this season is 54.2, 7.2 points more than Saturday's total of 47.
- The 47-point total for this game is 5.0 points below the 52.0 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Cardinal have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Stanford's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cardinal average 6.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Huskies surrender (19.7).
- When Stanford records more than 19.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Cardinal collect only 18.3 more yards per game (351.7), than the Huskies allow per matchup (333.4).
- Stanford is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team picks up more than 333.4 yards.
- This year, the Cardinal have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (10).
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has covered the spread once this year.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Huskies average 4.9 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Cardinal give up (28.0).
- When Washington puts up more than 28.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Huskies average 55.7 fewer yards per game (349.7) than the Cardinal give up per outing (405.4).
- The Huskies have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Season Stats
|Stanford
|Stats
|Washington
26.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.1
28.0
Avg. Points Allowed
19.7
351.7
Avg. Total Yards
349.7
405.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
333.4
7
Giveaways
12
5
Takeaways
10