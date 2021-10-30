The Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Stanford Stadium. Washington is a 2.5-point underdog. An over/under of 47 is set in the game.

Odds for Stanford vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Stanford's games this season have gone over 47 points five of seven times.

In 50% of Washington's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 47.

Saturday's total is 2.7 points lower than the two team's combined 49.7 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.7 points per game, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cardinal games this season is 54.2, 7.2 points more than Saturday's total of 47.

The 47-point total for this game is 5.0 points below the 52.0 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Cardinal have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Stanford's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Cardinal average 6.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Huskies surrender (19.7).

When Stanford records more than 19.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Cardinal collect only 18.3 more yards per game (351.7), than the Huskies allow per matchup (333.4).

Stanford is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team picks up more than 333.4 yards.

This year, the Cardinal have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (10).

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has covered the spread once this year.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Huskies average 4.9 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Cardinal give up (28.0).

When Washington puts up more than 28.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Huskies average 55.7 fewer yards per game (349.7) than the Cardinal give up per outing (405.4).

The Huskies have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.

