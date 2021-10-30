Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Diggs has 37 catches (58 targets), leading his team with 463 receiving yards (77.2 per game) plus two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 25.0% of the 232 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
- Diggs (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- Diggs has averaged 84.5 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Dolphins, 1.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In four matchups versus the Dolphins, Diggs has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- The Dolphins are allowing 311.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins' defense is 27th in the league, giving up 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 matchup with the Titans, Diggs caught nine passes for 89 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.
- Diggs has 18 receptions (on 27 targets) for 272 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 90.7 yards per game.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
58
25.0%
37
463
2
12
24.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
39
16.8%
24
413
4
6
12.2%
Cole Beasley
43
18.5%
33
303
1
7
14.3%
Dawson Knox
27
11.6%
21
286
5
7
14.3%
