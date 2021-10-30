Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Stefon Diggs, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 8 when Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) play the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Diggs has 37 catches (58 targets), leading his team with 463 receiving yards (77.2 per game) plus two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 25.0% of the 232 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
  • Diggs (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Diggs has averaged 84.5 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Dolphins, 1.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups versus the Dolphins, Diggs has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • The Dolphins are allowing 311.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Dolphins' defense is 27th in the league, giving up 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 matchup with the Titans, Diggs caught nine passes for 89 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.
  • Diggs has 18 receptions (on 27 targets) for 272 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 90.7 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

58

25.0%

37

463

2

12

24.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

39

16.8%

24

413

4

6

12.2%

Cole Beasley

43

18.5%

33

303

1

7

14.3%

Dawson Knox

27

11.6%

21

286

5

7

14.3%

