Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Stefon Diggs, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 8 when Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) play the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Diggs has 37 catches (58 targets), leading his team with 463 receiving yards (77.2 per game) plus two touchdowns.

So far this season, 25.0% of the 232 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.

Diggs (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

Diggs has averaged 84.5 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Dolphins, 1.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four matchups versus the Dolphins, Diggs has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

The Dolphins are allowing 311.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins' defense is 27th in the league, giving up 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 matchup with the Titans, Diggs caught nine passes for 89 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.

Diggs has 18 receptions (on 27 targets) for 272 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 90.7 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 58 25.0% 37 463 2 12 24.5% Emmanuel Sanders 39 16.8% 24 413 4 6 12.2% Cole Beasley 43 18.5% 33 303 1 7 14.3% Dawson Knox 27 11.6% 21 286 5 7 14.3%

